Hebel PowerFloor+ is the ultimate modular load-bearing ‘ring anchor’ reinforced system that can span up to 5850mm, providing a fully engineered, cross braced floor for commercial projects.

The PowerFloor+ system provides superior strength:

PowerFloor+ is a system of thick steel-reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) panels that fit snugly together forming a strong, smooth floor.

Extremely strong, each panel reinforced with corrosion-protected steel mesh

Load bearing span up to 5.85 metres without floor framing or joists

Panel size – length up to 6000mm x 600mm wide and supplied in a range thicknesses from 150mm to 250mm



Cost effective to build with:

Elimination of need for a joist system or the pouring of concrete

Minimal props or scaffold under required under the floor

Cost efficiencies through speed of installation and minimised structural sizes

Floor is usable three days after mortar is poured (no curing/setting time)

Lighter loads on structure can assist in reducing slabs, columns and footings

Less wastage as panels can be custom made to suit requirements

Fewer crane movements required



PowerFloor+ has excellent thermal and acoustic insulation, and fire resistance

Superior thermal efficiency assisting in reduced heating and cooling costs

Will not burn – fire rating of up to 180 minutes without relying on ceiling systems



Hebel products and systems proudly comply with the Australian Standards for Reinforced AAC, and continue to be designed and developed in Australia, and warranted by CSR.

Strong, versatile and resilient, Hebel is better to live in, better to build with and better by design.