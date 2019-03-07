ASSA ABLOY SW300 swing door operator is an intelligent, heavy-duty electromechanical swing door operator with an attractive slim 70mm design.

It provides low noise during operation and it is the ideal choice for applications with high demands on gentle and smooth operation in combination with strength and high traffic flow. It compensates for stack pressure and wind load and yet remains easy to open manually. It is the ideal choice for heavy traffic flow entrances in healthcare, residential, office and public service environments where both low noise and ease of access are important.

ASSA ABLOY SW300 provides a unique double-acting solution giving panic break-out in both directions with automatic reset. An optional embedded battery back-up and monitoring ensures operation even when the power is interrupted, while an intelligent locking function adds security.