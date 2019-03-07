Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Assa Abloy SW300 Detailed Product Image Of Swing Door Operating System
Assa Abloy SW300 Details Product Image Of Slim Swing Door Operating System
Assa Abloy SW300 Health Center Interior With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW300 Interior Hospital Corridor With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW300 Interior Of Hospital Corridor With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW300 Detailed Product Image Of Swing Door Operating System
Assa Abloy SW300 Details Product Image Of Slim Swing Door Operating System
Assa Abloy SW300 Health Center Interior With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW300 Interior Hospital Corridor With Swing Door System
Assa Abloy SW300 Interior Of Hospital Corridor With Swing Door System

ASSA ABLOY SW300 swing door operator

Last Updated on 07 Mar 2019

ASSA ABLOY SW300 swing door operator is an intelligent, heavy-duty electromechanical swing door operator with an attractive slim 70mm design. It provides low noise during operation and it is the ideal choice for applications with high demands on gentle and smooth operation in combination with strength and high traffic flow.

Overview
Description

ASSA ABLOY SW300 swing door operator is an intelligent, heavy-duty electromechanical swing door operator with an attractive slim 70mm design.

It provides low noise during operation and it is the ideal choice for applications with high demands on gentle and smooth operation in combination with strength and high traffic flow. It compensates for stack pressure and wind load and yet remains easy to open manually. It is the ideal choice for heavy traffic flow entrances in healthcare, residential, office and public service environments where both low noise and ease of access are important.

ASSA ABLOY SW300 provides a unique double-acting solution giving panic break-out in both directions with automatic reset. An optional embedded battery back-up and monitoring ensures operation even when the power is interrupted, while an intelligent locking function adds security.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ASSA ABLOY SW300 Swing Door Operator

453.65 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBangholme, VIC

Victoria 55 Letcon Drive

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBurswood, WA

Western Australia 53 Burswood Road

1300 13 13 10
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap