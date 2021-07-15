Logo
Enware Healthcare Bathroom Stainless Steel
Enware Healthcare Bathroom System Diagram
Enware Healthcare Tap
Enware Heathware Water System
Healthcare: Smarter, healthier, safer ensuites

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021

Are smarter, healthier, safer choices your top priority when it comes to patient wellbeing and comfort? It’s certainly ours! In fact, it’s at the heart of our design and engineering approach. Solutions that promote healthy water delivery and complement your Water Quality Risk Management are essential. When it comes to showering, we value solutions that deliver better patient wellbeing and comfort outcomes.

Patient Wellbeing and Comfort

Are smarter, healthier, safer choices your top priority when it comes to patient wellbeing and comfort? It's certainly ours! In fact, it's at the heart of our design and engineering approach. Solutions that promote healthy water delivery and complement your Water Quality Risk Management are essential. When it comes to showering, we value solutions that deliver better patient wellbeing and comfort outcomes.

Water Quality Risk Management

These principles have been the driving force behind the design and development of the NEW Aquablend® Health TMV, elevating the humble point of use TMV to a simply clever multi purpose solution. Smart Flow® compatible - now that’s definitely a bonus when it comes to informed risk management and performance analysis of your water delivery system. Patient wellbeing and comfort are our top priorities and are at the heart of Enware’s design, now and into the future.

