Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Alspec
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Alspec Hawkesbury� Top Hung Commercial Sliding Door Residential Balcony
Alspec Hawkesbury� Top Hung Commercial Sliding Door Residential Balcony

Hawkesbury® Top Hung Commercial Sliding Door

Last Updated on 30 Aug 2018

Hawkesbury® Top Hung Commercial Sliding Door from Alspec offers architects and designers unrivalled design flexibility with the freedom to achieve large expansive openings whilst also offering a weather resistant and wheelchair compliant sill. The client receives a solid, durable high-performance product offering a continuous accessible path of seamless transition between internal and external floor finishes.

Overview
Description

Large Expansive Openings, Weather Resistant and Wheelchair Compliant Sill

Hawkesbury® Top Hung Commercial Sliding Door from Alspec offers architects and designers unrivalled design flexibility with the freedom to achieve large expansive openings whilst also offering a weather resistant and wheelchair compliant sill.

Specifying Alspec’s Hawkesbury Top Hung Sliding Door ensures the client receives a solid, durable high-performance product offering a continuous accessible path of seamless transition between internal and external floor finishes that is capable of large panel sizes up to 3000mm in height and 2500mm in width. Multi-stack configurations are available using high quality E3 hardware by Centor.

Designed and manufactured in Australia to meet the extremes of the Australian environment, the Alspec Hawkesbury Top Hung Sliding Door is the first choice amongst architects, builders, home owners and fabricators when performance and quality matter.

Key Features:

  • Powered by exclusive hardware from Centor Architectural the Hawkesbury Door features top-rolling hardware for smooth, trouble-free operation.
  • Tyred floor guides run effortlessly in channels neatly concealed beneath the door rails.
  • 19mm glazing pocket accepts up to 13.5mm single glazed.
  • Double glazing option accepts up to a 28mm IGU.
  • Colour coded glazing wedges ranging from 2mm to 7mm in one mm increments.
  • Panel heights up to 3000mm subject to project requirements and site conditions.
  • Weatherseal technology keeps.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hawkesbury Top Hung Slider

454.99 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap