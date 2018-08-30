Large Expansive Openings, Weather Resistant and Wheelchair Compliant Sill

Hawkesbury® Top Hung Commercial Sliding Door from Alspec offers architects and designers unrivalled design flexibility with the freedom to achieve large expansive openings whilst also offering a weather resistant and wheelchair compliant sill.

Specifying Alspec’s Hawkesbury Top Hung Sliding Door ensures the client receives a solid, durable high-performance product offering a continuous accessible path of seamless transition between internal and external floor finishes that is capable of large panel sizes up to 3000mm in height and 2500mm in width. Multi-stack configurations are available using high quality E3 hardware by Centor.

Designed and manufactured in Australia to meet the extremes of the Australian environment, the Alspec Hawkesbury Top Hung Sliding Door is the first choice amongst architects, builders, home owners and fabricators when performance and quality matter.

Key Features: