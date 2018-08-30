Hawkesbury® Top Hung Commercial Sliding Door
Hawkesbury® Top Hung Commercial Sliding Door from Alspec offers architects and designers unrivalled design flexibility with the freedom to achieve large expansive openings whilst also offering a weather resistant and wheelchair compliant sill. The client receives a solid, durable high-performance product offering a continuous accessible path of seamless transition between internal and external floor finishes.
Overview
Large Expansive Openings, Weather Resistant and Wheelchair Compliant Sill
Specifying Alspec’s Hawkesbury Top Hung Sliding Door ensures the client receives a solid, durable high-performance product offering a continuous accessible path of seamless transition between internal and external floor finishes that is capable of large panel sizes up to 3000mm in height and 2500mm in width. Multi-stack configurations are available using high quality E3 hardware by Centor.
Designed and manufactured in Australia to meet the extremes of the Australian environment, the Alspec Hawkesbury Top Hung Sliding Door is the first choice amongst architects, builders, home owners and fabricators when performance and quality matter.
Key Features:
- Powered by exclusive hardware from Centor Architectural the Hawkesbury Door features top-rolling hardware for smooth, trouble-free operation.
- Tyred floor guides run effortlessly in channels neatly concealed beneath the door rails.
- 19mm glazing pocket accepts up to 13.5mm single glazed.
- Double glazing option accepts up to a 28mm IGU.
- Colour coded glazing wedges ranging from 2mm to 7mm in one mm increments.
- Panel heights up to 3000mm subject to project requirements and site conditions.
- Weatherseal technology keeps.
