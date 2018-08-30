Hawkesbury® Commercial Multi-Fold Door
Designed with large floor to ceiling applications in mind, the Hawkesbury® Multi-Fold Door Range combine full-sized commercial perimeter framing with specially designed commercial door stiles. A functional alternative to traditional door units in lighter commercial and residential applications the Hawkesbury® E2 and E3 Door Range removes the barriers to allow flow between indoor and outdoor living.
Overview
State Of The Art System
Designed with large floor to ceiling applications in mind, the Hawkesbury® Multi-Fold Door Range combine full-sized commercial perimeter framing with specially-designed commercial door stiles. A functional alternative to traditional door units in lighter commercial and residential applications the Hawkesbury® E2 and E3 Door Range removes the barriers to allow flow between indoor and outdoor living. Whether the doors are open in fine weather or securely fastened into place as sturdy impenetrable walls, the Alspec® Hawkesbury® Door is the only choice.
High Performance Hardware
Powered by exclusive hardware from Centor Architectural the Hawkesbury® Door features top-rolling operation for smooth, trouble-free operation whether configured for inward or outward stacking or with an odd or even number of door stiles. Tyred floor guides run effortlessly in channels neatly concealed beneath closed doors, while effective Weatherseal technology keeps wind, rain and cold air where it belongs. The stabilising centre hinge controls door stile deflection and bowing on tall doors, whilst the exclusive Surelock™ system allows for simple vertical height adjustment with a screwdriver.
