Alspec Hawkesbury� Commercial Multi-Fold Door Balcony Exterior Glass
Hawkesbury® Commercial Multi-Fold Door

Last Updated on 30 Aug 2018

Designed with large floor to ceiling applications in mind, the Hawkesbury® Multi-Fold Door Range combine full-sized commercial perimeter framing with specially designed commercial door stiles. A functional alternative to traditional door units in lighter commercial and residential applications the Hawkesbury® E2 and E3 Door Range removes the barriers to allow flow between indoor and outdoor living.

Overview
Description

State Of The Art System

Designed with large floor to ceiling applications in mind, the Hawkesbury® Multi-Fold Door Range combine full-sized commercial perimeter framing with specially-designed commercial door stiles. A functional alternative to traditional door units in lighter commercial and residential applications the Hawkesbury® E2 and E3 Door Range removes the barriers to allow flow between indoor and outdoor living. Whether the doors are open in fine weather or securely fastened into place as sturdy impenetrable walls, the Alspec® Hawkesbury® Door is the only choice.

High Performance Hardware

Powered by exclusive hardware from Centor Architectural the Hawkesbury® Door features top-rolling operation for smooth, trouble-free operation whether configured for inward or outward stacking or with an odd or even number of door stiles. Tyred floor guides run effortlessly in channels neatly concealed beneath closed doors, while effective Weatherseal technology keeps wind, rain and cold air where it belongs. The stabilising centre hinge controls door stile deflection and bowing on tall doors, whilst the exclusive Surelock™ system allows for simple vertical height adjustment with a screwdriver.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hawkesbury® Commercial Multi-Fold Door

278.14 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
