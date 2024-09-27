Hause: Pure wool

EC carpets are an excellent choice for any project, offering stylish designs that deliver both performance and value. More affordable and easier to install than hard flooring options, our carpets provide enhanced comfort, warmth, improved acoustics, modern aesthetics, and added safety for end-users.

A modern take on classic Berber, this premium New Zealand wool carpet offers elegance and practicality with its neutral heathered colours and subtle low shine, which effortlessly complements any interior theme.

It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors and living areas.