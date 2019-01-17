Hardie™ Panel compressed sheet

Hardie™ Panel compressed flooring is a structural flooring substrate for ceramic tile finishes over timber or lightweight steel floor joists; it's made from durable compressed fibre cement. Hardie™ Panel compressed flooring is suitable for use as an internal substrate for tiled wet-area floors and as an external substrate for tiled balconies, verandas and decks, in both residential and commercial buildings. It's a durable, moisture-resistant alternative to particleboard and plywood substrates and a lightweight alternative to concrete.