Hardie™ Panel compressed sheet

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2019

Hardie™ Panel compressed flooring is a structural flooring substrate for ceramic tile finishes over timber or lightweight steel floor joists; it's made from durable compressed fibre cement. Hardie™ Panel compressed flooring is suitable for use as an internal substrate for tiled wet-area floors and as an external substrate for tiled balconies, verandas and decks, in both residential and commercial buildings.

Hardie™ Panel compressed flooring is a structural flooring substrate for ceramic tile finishes over timber or lightweight steel floor joists; it's made from durable compressed fibre cement. Hardie™ Panel compressed flooring is suitable for use as an internal substrate for tiled wet-area floors and as an external substrate for tiled balconies, verandas and decks, in both residential and commercial buildings. It's a durable, moisture-resistant alternative to particleboard and plywood substrates and a lightweight alternative to concrete.

Wet Area Construction Application Guide

3.80 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
