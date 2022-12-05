Create a bold, contemporary aesthetic with the wide, deep grooves and bespoke design flexibility of Hardie™ Oblique™ cladding. Installed vertically, Hardie™ Oblique™ cladding exemplifies modern minimalism.

As the only Hardie™ exterior cladding with an alternating slanted and square edge groove Hardie™ Oblique™ cladding delivers highlights and shadows that shift throughout the day. When oriented northwards the slanted edge creates depth and elevation, making it similar in appearance to standing seam metal cladding.

At 14mm thick, and available in two widths (200mm and 300mm), the shiplap boards can be arrayed as a repeating module, an alternating pattern, or in artful and unique combinations. Hardie™ Oblique™ cladding is primed and ready to paint in any colour – including charcoals and black.

­­­­­­To simplify the vertical installation of Hardie™ Oblique™ cladding, we have created the Hardie™ Castellated Timber Batten that sits horizontally behind the cladding, allowing ventilation and drainage through the cavity. The battens allow the two widths to be mixed and matched for bespoke groove spacing arrangements. The result is a more cost-effective vertical installation method compared with placing wall studs or metal top hats behind every joint. When installed vertically, the 2750mm length boards suit common wall heights which can help to reduce waste, while the 4200mm lengths give tall walls a continuous look, reducing the need for horizontal joints. ​

Made with Hardie™ premium fibre cement, it’s resistant to damage from termites, rot and moisture, and engineered to stand up to coastal and other harsh conditions. Deemed non-combustible, it adheres to Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) requirements, up to BAL40 and can achieve a Fire Resistance Level (FRL) of up to 60 minutes when installed as part of the Hardie™ Smart Fire & Acoustic Wall System. CodeMark certification provides confidence and assurance that when installed in accordance with the requirements of the installation guide, complies with the relevant requirements of the NCC.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Features and Benefits