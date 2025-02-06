Logo
Hard wearing decking ideal for commercial jobs

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025

NewTechWood commercial grade boards are fully capped with a robust polymer on all four sides, and a specially designed hard-cap embossed finish, featuring the latest technology. This unique finish delivers an unmatched level of protection, offering scratch resistance, stain resistance and extreme longevity.

Description

NewTechWood commercial grade boards are fully capped with a robust polymer on all four sides, and a specially designed hard-cap embossed finish, featuring the latest technology. This unique finish delivers an unmatched level of protection, offering scratch resistance, stain resistance and extreme longevity.

Commercial range features two different boards - US71H, 210mm wide board, ideal for public commercial spaces and US49H, 138mm wide board, suitable for both residential and commercial applications.

Thanks to its longevity, durability and minimal maintenance requirements, composite decking provides an extremely cost-effective solution for any public outdoor area.

Benefits of NewTechWood Commercial Decking

  • Durable – hard capped and extremely resistant
  • Low-maintenance – no oiling, sanding or painting, ever!
  • Fully protected – 360 capping around all four sides
  • Scratch-resistant
  • Moisture resistant
  • Highest Slip resistance– P5 slip rating
  • Eco friendly – made from 95% recycled material

Contact
Cockburn, WA

Urban Direct Wholesale Western Australia 24 Tichborne Street

+61 8 9494 1051
