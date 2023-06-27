Logo
Darley Aluminium Backyard View
Darley Aluminium Backyard View Opened Sliding Door
Darley Aluminium External View
Darley Aluminium HarbourView Hero Image
Darley Aluminium NSW Darley Branch
|

HarbourView Multi-Folding Door System

Last Updated on 27 Jun 2023

Darley’s HarbourView Multi-Folding Door System is the ideal choice for modern architectural requirements, meeting current design trends as well as performance specifications. Darley’s HarbourView Multi-Folding Door System are available in both top rolling and bottom rolling multi-folding door.

Overview
Description

The system is ideally suited for shopping centres, offices, showrooms, and commercial buildings. It is also widely used in high end residential developments and apartments.

As with all of the HarbourView systems, the top rolling multi-fold door has been tested and exceeds Australian Standard AS2047.

The system is ideally suited for shopping centres, offices, showrooms, and commercial buildings. It is also widely used in high end residential developments and apartments.

As with all of the HarbourView systems, the top rolling multi-fold door has been tested and exceeds Australian Standard AS2047.

Contact
Display AddressErskine Park, NSW

Head Office 8 Tyrone Place

+61 2 8887 2888
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland Office 29 Access Avenue

+ 61 7 3287 1888
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Office 10 Bridge Road

+61 3 9238 3888
Display AddressHope Valley, WA

Western Australia Office 36 Armstrong Road

+61 8 9437 2999
