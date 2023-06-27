HarbourView Multi-Folding Door System
Darley’s HarbourView Multi-Folding Door System is the ideal choice for modern architectural requirements, meeting current design trends as well as performance specifications. Darley’s HarbourView Multi-Folding Door System are available in both top rolling and bottom rolling multi-folding door.
Overview
The system is ideally suited for shopping centres, offices, showrooms, and commercial buildings. It is also widely used in high end residential developments and apartments.
As with all of the HarbourView systems, the top rolling multi-fold door has been tested and exceeds Australian Standard AS2047.
Contact
Head Office 8 Tyrone Place+61 2 8887 2888
Queensland Office 29 Access Avenue+ 61 7 3287 1888
Victoria Office 10 Bridge Road+61 3 9238 3888
Western Australia Office 36 Armstrong Road+61 8 9437 2999