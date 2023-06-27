Darley’s HarbourView Multi-Folding Door System is the ideal choice for modern architectural requirements, meeting current design trends as well as performance specifications. Darley’s HarbourView Multi-Folding Door System are available in both top rolling and bottom rolling multi-folding door.

The system is ideally suited for shopping centres, offices, showrooms, and commercial buildings. It is also widely used in high end residential developments and apartments.

As with all of the HarbourView systems, the top rolling multi-fold door has been tested and exceeds Australian Standard AS2047.