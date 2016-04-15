Logo
ASI JD MacDonald Hand Dryer Brushed Metal
ASI JD MacDonald Hand Dryer White
ASI JD MacDonald Hand Dryer White Satin Chrome Nozzle
ASI JD MacDonald Hand Dryer Silver
ASI JD MacDonald Hand Dryer White Style
The ASI JD MacDonald hand dryer range has solutions to suit any washroom environment

15 Apr 2016

The ASI JD MacDonald range of hand dryers is a collection of products designed to provide a solution to suit any washroom need. All units are stylish, easy to install, and durable; they’re also all Accessible Compliant.

Overview
Description

The ASI JD MacDonald range of hand dryers is a collection of products designed to provide a solution to suit any washroom need. All units are stylish, easy to install, and durable; they’re also all Accessible Compliant.

To meet the vast array of washroom needs, they offer numerous choices including several high velocity options, compact units, quieter alternatives and the classic Autobeam and Touchdry ranges – hand dryers that set the benchmark in Australia for reliability. Most units are available in white or satin stainless steel, with other options including a polished finish.

The variety of finishes allows architects and designers more opportunity to match finishes to their overall design for commercial bathrooms.

