Haiku Al Fresco Dining Fan Showcase
Haiku Bedroom Fan Showcase
Haiku Living Room Fan Showcase
Haiku Restaurant Fan Showcase
Haiku TV Room Fan Showcase
Haiku Ceiling Fans

Last Updated on 25 Aug 2021

Renowned for its award-winning innovation, Haiku was beautifully crafted with an iconic design, unmatched efficiency and unrivalled functionality. Its direct-drive motor means it runs at no more than a whisper and uses only one-third the energy of a typical ceiling fan. We invested in robust and streamlined aerofoils and use smart home sensors to give you even greater control over your comfort.

Renowned for its award-winning innovation, Haiku was beautifully crafted with an iconic design, unmatched efficiency and unrivalled functionality. Its direct-drive motor means it runs at no more than a whisper and uses only one-third the energy of a typical ceiling fan. We invested in robust and streamlined aerofoils and use smart home sensors to give you even greater control over your comfort.

  • Hand-balanced Moso Bamboo, aircraft-grade aluminium, or matrix composite aerofoils
  • Built-in SenseMe Technology for automated convenience and efficiency
  • Permanent-magnet motor for whisper-quiet, energy-efficient airflow
  • Indoor and Outdoor models are available to fit any space
  • Size range from 1.3m - 1.5m

AU SpecLab Sheet

609.32 KB

Download
BAF Infographic Buyers Guide

154.79 KB

Download
Big Ass Fans 2020 Catalog

41.85 MB

Download
Big Ass Fans Architect Lookbook

16.00 MB

Download
Energy Efficiency Brochure

14.13 MB

Download
Sustainable Design CPD Brochure

189.03 KB

Download
Display AddressTingalpa, QLD

Unit 22, 1029 Manly Road

(07) 3292 0107 / 04
