Haiku Ceiling Fans
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2021
Renowned for its award-winning innovation, Haiku was beautifully crafted with an iconic design, unmatched efficiency and unrivalled functionality. Its direct-drive motor means it runs at no more than a whisper and uses only one-third the energy of a typical ceiling fan. We invested in robust and streamlined aerofoils and use smart home sensors to give you even greater control over your comfort.
Overview
Renowned for its award-winning innovation, Haiku was beautifully crafted with an iconic design, unmatched efficiency and unrivalled functionality. Its direct-drive motor means it runs at no more than a whisper and uses only one-third the energy of a typical ceiling fan. We invested in robust and streamlined aerofoils and use smart home sensors to give you even greater control over your comfort.
- Hand-balanced Moso Bamboo, aircraft-grade aluminium, or matrix composite aerofoils
- Built-in SenseMe Technology for automated convenience and efficiency
- Permanent-magnet motor for whisper-quiet, energy-efficient airflow
- Indoor and Outdoor models are available to fit any space
- Size range from 1.3m - 1.5m
Downloads
AU SpecLab Sheet
609.32 KB
BAF Infographic Buyers Guide
154.79 KB
Big Ass Fans 2020 Catalog
41.85 MB
Big Ass Fans Architect Lookbook
16.00 MB
Energy Efficiency Brochure
14.13 MB
Sustainable Design CPD Brochure
189.03 KB