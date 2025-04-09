Guardrails and walkways: A safer path of access

Kattsafe guardrails and walkways are the preferred method of safe access across roofs and areas close to a fall edge. The systems require no specialist PPE, personnel or training to safely prevent a fall with a walkway to designate a safe path of access across the roof surface.

The low-profile design ensures little to no visual impact on large to small scale roofs and, as an additional option, the guardrail can be designed so that it can be folded down out of the way after use.

Kattsafe’s guardrails and walkways are compatible with their full range of height access and fall protection products, including modular access systems, rung ladders, step ladders and more. Use the Kattsafe Builda configurator to design a full height access and fall protection system for your project.

Guardrail and walkway options include:

Elevated walkways

Suspended walkways

Roof hatch surrounds

Ideal for a range of industries, including:

Site access

HVAC

Infrastructure (road and rail)

Commercial/Industrial

Intralogistics

Data Centres

Solar/Renewable Energy developments

Saleyards

For help designing and setting up a modular access system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.