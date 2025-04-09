Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Kattsafe Logo
Kattsafe
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Yarra-Trams
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Both-Sides
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Toyota-Factory-Close
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Action
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Toyota-Factory
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Yarra-Trams
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Both-Sides
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Toyota-Factory-Close
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Action
Kattsafe-Guardrails-Walkways-Toyota-Factory
|

Guardrails and walkways: A safer path of access

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2025

Kattsafe guardrails and walkways provide the highest level of safety when navigating a roof or working near a fall edge, allowing a safe protected path of access. They require no specialist PPE, personnel or training to safely prevent a fall with a walkway to designate a safe path of access across the roof surface.

  • Product checkPrefabricated for a simple, rapid installation.
  • Product checkFully adjustable/adaptable fixtures and fittings no on-site welding required.
  • Product checkSuits varied mounting options.
  • Product checkHigh strength aluminium construction making it lightweight and user friendly.
  • Product checkLow-profile design for minimal visual impact with optional powder coating to blend in with surroundings.
Overview
Description

Kattsafe guardrails and walkways are the preferred method of safe access across roofs and areas close to a fall edge. The systems require no specialist PPE, personnel or training to safely prevent a fall with a walkway to designate a safe path of access across the roof surface.

The low-profile design ensures little to no visual impact on large to small scale roofs and, as an additional option, the guardrail can be designed so that it can be folded down out of the way after use.

Kattsafe’s guardrails and walkways are compatible with their full range of height access and fall protection products, including modular access systems, rung ladders, step ladders and more. Use the Kattsafe Builda configurator to design a full height access and fall protection system for your project.

Guardrail and walkway options include:

  • Elevated walkways
  • Suspended walkways
  • Roof hatch surrounds

Ideal for a range of industries, including: 

  • Site access
  • HVAC
  • Infrastructure (road and rail)
  • Commercial/Industrial
  • Intralogistics
  • Data Centres
  • Solar/Renewable Energy developments
  • Saleyards

For help designing and setting up a modular access system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Guardrail & Walkway

1.44 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMinchinbury, NSW

New South Wales Office 16 John Hines Ave,

+61 3 8727 9000
Display AddressBoronia, VIC

Victoria Office 1029 Mountain Hwy

+61 3 8727 9000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap