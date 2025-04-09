Guardrails and walkways: A safer path of access
Last Updated on 09 Apr 2025
Kattsafe guardrails and walkways provide the highest level of safety when navigating a roof or working near a fall edge, allowing a safe protected path of access. They require no specialist PPE, personnel or training to safely prevent a fall with a walkway to designate a safe path of access across the roof surface.
- Prefabricated for a simple, rapid installation.
- Fully adjustable/adaptable fixtures and fittings no on-site welding required.
- Suits varied mounting options.
- High strength aluminium construction making it lightweight and user friendly.
- Low-profile design for minimal visual impact with optional powder coating to blend in with surroundings.
Overview
Kattsafe guardrails and walkways are the preferred method of safe access across roofs and areas close to a fall edge. The systems require no specialist PPE, personnel or training to safely prevent a fall with a walkway to designate a safe path of access across the roof surface.
The low-profile design ensures little to no visual impact on large to small scale roofs and, as an additional option, the guardrail can be designed so that it can be folded down out of the way after use.
Kattsafe’s guardrails and walkways are compatible with their full range of height access and fall protection products, including modular access systems, rung ladders, step ladders and more. Use the Kattsafe Builda configurator to design a full height access and fall protection system for your project.
Guardrail and walkway options include:
- Elevated walkways
- Suspended walkways
- Roof hatch surrounds
Ideal for a range of industries, including:
- Site access
- HVAC
- Infrastructure (road and rail)
- Commercial/Industrial
- Intralogistics
- Data Centres
- Solar/Renewable Energy developments
- Saleyards
For help designing and setting up a modular access system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales Office 16 John Hines Ave,+61 3 8727 9000
Victoria Office 1029 Mountain Hwy+61 3 8727 9000