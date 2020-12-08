Logo
Last Updated on 08 Dec 2020

Groove is a customisation tool; a series of precise, angular cuts designed to tactfully bend and distort light. From subtle patterns to hinges and joins for 3D sculptures, our Groove customisation allows you to explore the realms of possibility within the world of acoustic panels—adding depth, nuance, and texture to interior spaces.

Router cut decorative patterns. A dash of personality.

Groove is a customisation tool; a series of precise, angular cuts designed to tactfully bend and distort light. From subtle patterns to hinges and joins for 3D sculptures, our Groove customisation allows you to explore the realms of possibility within the world of acoustic panels—adding depth, nuance, and texture to interior spaces.

Features and benefits:

  • Six pattern suggestions
  • Endless customisation options
  • Available on both 12 mm and 24 mm Cube™ panels
  • Five angles
  • Bevelled edge for consistent joins

Key specifications:

  • NRC: 0.45, 0.70
  • Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size: 1200 mm x 2400 mm
  • Thickness: 12 mm, 24 mm
  • Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall
  • Form: Panel
  • Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Retail

Click here to download technical documents.

DrawingBrochure
Groove Lookbook

5.51 MB

Download
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
