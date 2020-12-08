Groove
Last Updated on 08 Dec 2020
Groove is a customisation tool; a series of precise, angular cuts designed to tactfully bend and distort light. From subtle patterns to hinges and joins for 3D sculptures, our Groove customisation allows you to explore the realms of possibility within the world of acoustic panels—adding depth, nuance, and texture to interior spaces.
Overview
Router cut decorative patterns. A dash of personality.
Features and benefits:
- Six pattern suggestions
- Endless customisation options
- Available on both 12 mm and 24 mm Cube™ panels
- Five angles
- Bevelled edge for consistent joins
Key specifications:
- NRC: 0.45, 0.70
- Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size: 1200 mm x 2400 mm
- Thickness: 12 mm, 24 mm
- Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall
- Form: Panel
- Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Theatres and Auditoriums, Recording Studios and Radio, Retail
Click here to download technical documents.
