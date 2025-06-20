Logo
GridLite Evo: Lightweight Pit Covers for easy handling and maintenance

SVC’s GridLite Evo access covers are lightweight, easy to handle, and ideal for stormwater drainage in junction and side entry pits. Load-rated to Class B under AS 3996:2019, they withstand slow-moving traffic and deliver reliable, long-lasting performance in civil applications.

  • Product checkEasy-install stormwater pit covers with lightweight polymer insert and galvanised steel frame
  • Product checkEasy to lift and transport
  • Product checkSecure bolt-down lock
  • Product checkComplies with AS 3996:2019 (Class B) load rating
  • Product checkOffered in five sizes and three colours
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits
  • GridLite Evo access covers are typically used as an easy-install solution for stormwater drainage pits, consisting of a lightweight polymeric insert housed within a galvanised steel frame;
  • The lightweight construction allows singlehanded access and easy transportation;
  • A bolt-down locking mechanism prevents unauthorised pit access;
  • All GridLite Evo covers are compliant with the load ratings and requirements specified in Australian Standard AS 3996:2019 (Class B);
  • Available in five different stock sizes and three different colours.
Contact
Display AddressMordialloc, VIC

SVC National HQ 38 Japaddy St

1300 287 782
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

SVC Thomastown 2 Chaffey St

03 9460 3813
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

SVC Geelong 10 Reeves Ct

1300 287 782
Let’s connect!

