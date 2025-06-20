GridLite Evo: Lightweight Pit Covers for easy handling and maintenance
SVC’s GridLite Evo access covers are lightweight, easy to handle, and ideal for stormwater drainage in junction and side entry pits. Load-rated to Class B under AS 3996:2019, they withstand slow-moving traffic and deliver reliable, long-lasting performance in civil applications.
- Easy-install stormwater pit covers with lightweight polymer insert and galvanised steel frame
- Easy to lift and transport
- Secure bolt-down lock
- Complies with AS 3996:2019 (Class B) load rating
- Offered in five sizes and three colours
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits
- GridLite Evo access covers are typically used as an easy-install solution for stormwater drainage pits, consisting of a lightweight polymeric insert housed within a galvanised steel frame;
- The lightweight construction allows singlehanded access and easy transportation;
- A bolt-down locking mechanism prevents unauthorised pit access;
- All GridLite Evo covers are compliant with the load ratings and requirements specified in Australian Standard AS 3996:2019 (Class B);
- Available in five different stock sizes and three different colours.
