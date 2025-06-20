GridLite Evo: Lightweight Pit Covers for easy handling and maintenance

SVC’s GridLite Evo access covers are lightweight, easy to handle, and ideal for stormwater drainage in junction and side entry pits. Load-rated to Class B under AS 3996:2019, they withstand slow-moving traffic and deliver reliable, long-lasting performance in civil applications.

Easy-install stormwater pit covers with lightweight polymer insert and galvanised steel frame

