Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Angle Terrace
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Angle Terrace Hero Image
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Angle Terrace Windows
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Frame Highland
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Hatch Parthenon
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Hatch Parthenon Office
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Vault Beehive
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Angle Terrace
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Angle Terrace Hero Image
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Angle Terrace Windows
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Frame Highland
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Hatch Parthenon
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Hatch Parthenon Office
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Vault Beehive

Grid Ceiling Tiles

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2024

Grid Ceiling Tiles are an acoustic solution designed to elevate traditional ceiling grid systems. Highly adaptable, they can be configured to create many different aesthetics, be it a subtle addition or an eye-catching feature. Every element of our product has been thoughtfully designed to add colour, texture, and elegant form to grid-type ceilings.

Overview
Description

Grid Ceiling Tiles are an acoustic solution designed to elevate traditional ceiling grid systems. Highly adaptable, they can be configured to create many different aesthetics, be it a subtle addition or an eye-catching feature. Every element of our product has been thoughtfully designed to add colour, texture, and elegant form to grid-type ceilings.

Features & Benefits

  • Control noise in interior environments while creating memorable interior features
  • Through a variety of styles, you can design bold ceilingscapes
  • Easily retrofittable
  • Contains a minimum of 60% post-consumer recycled content
  • Available in seven adaptable designs
  • Can be designed around sprinkler systems
  • Carbon neutral
  • Made in Australia

Specifications

  • Form: Tile
  • NRC: 0.10 - 0.85
  • Composition: 100% recycled polyester fibre (PET)
  • Fire rating: ISO 9705 Group 2-S
  • Size: 595 mm x 595 mm | 1195 mm x 595 mm
  • Thickness: Varies across the range - 50 mm - 150 mm
  • Application: Ceiling
  • Install method: Dropped into ceiling grid

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Autex Grid Ceiling Tiles Lookbook

3.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap