Grid Ceiling Tiles
Last Updated on 18 Jul 2024
Grid Ceiling Tiles are an acoustic solution designed to elevate traditional ceiling grid systems. Highly adaptable, they can be configured to create many different aesthetics, be it a subtle addition or an eye-catching feature. Every element of our product has been thoughtfully designed to add colour, texture, and elegant form to grid-type ceilings.
Overview
Features & Benefits
- Control noise in interior environments while creating memorable interior features
- Through a variety of styles, you can design bold ceilingscapes
- Easily retrofittable
- Contains a minimum of 60% post-consumer recycled content
- Available in seven adaptable designs
- Can be designed around sprinkler systems
- Carbon neutral
- Made in Australia
Specifications
- Form: Tile
- NRC: 0.10 - 0.85
- Composition: 100% recycled polyester fibre (PET)
- Fire rating: ISO 9705 Group 2-S
- Size: 595 mm x 595 mm | 1195 mm x 595 mm
- Thickness: Varies across the range - 50 mm - 150 mm
- Application: Ceiling
- Install method: Dropped into ceiling grid
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street1800 678 160
Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St1800 678 160
Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St1800 678 160
Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd1800 678 160