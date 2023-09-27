GreenCore: Low-carbon aluminium powered by Alspec

In accordance with global imperatives for sustainable development and thoughtful resource management, Alspec is pleased to formally announce a transformative leap in our product portfolio: The GreenCore® range of low-carbon aluminium. This innovation underpins our strategic commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence while maintaining our premium standards of quality and performance.

What is GreenCore®?

GreenCore® is not merely an aluminium product; it is a testament to Alspec’s dedication to eco-efficient solutions. 'Green' signifies an all-encompassing embrace of environmentally conscious practices and state-of-the-art technologies. 'Core' refers to the billet, signalling that the material's reduced carbon footprint is inherent, extending throughout its entire composition.

We are proud to confirm that GreenCore® specifications are available across our comprehensive range of commercial window and door systems, providing customers with sustainable options that do not compromise on technical excellence.

GreenCore®'s Low-Carbon Metrics: An Industry Benchmark

The GreenCore® range boasts a carbon intensity of just 8kg CO2e per kg of aluminium. The metric, expressed as carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), is a universally recognized measure for assessing the global warming potential engendered during the production process. This value sets a new industry standard, showcasing our commitment to advancing the frontiers of sustainable aluminium production. Our focus on reducing CO2e in the GreenCore® range not only advances our ESG objectives but also offers our customers a quantifiably greener choice. We invite you stakeholders to join us in pioneering a sustainable future for our industry.