Glass Operable Wall - DG100

Glass operable wall - DG 100
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2024
Glass operable walls have excellent acoustic properties. they also have the advantage of connecting spaces visually and allowing light to flow into the room or bringing the outdoors inside. Our DG 100 series is a double glazed operable wall that provides excellent acoustic properties and functionality to compliment your current interior design.
Overview
Glass operable walls have excellent acoustic properties. they also have the advantage of connecting spaces visually and allowing light to flow into the room or bringing the outdoors inside.
Our DG 100 series is a double glazed operable wall that provides excellent acoustic properties and functionality to compliment your current interior design. Panels are aluminium framed, consisting of laminated glass with PVC extruded seals internally and externally. Panels are 100mm thick and can be manufactured to a maximum size of 1200mm wide by 3000mm high. The panels incorporate an80mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with dual 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include three vertical rubber bulb seals and two vertical PVC seals to provide a complete airtight seal. They weigh 48kg per square meter with an Rw49 acoustic rating.
Features and Benefits
- Improved Acoustic Performance - The use of two layers of glass with a sealed air or gas gap provides enhanced acoustic insulation compared to single-glazed walls.
- Versatility with Transparency- The transparency of glass operable walls allows for increased visibility across spaces. It fosters a sense of openness and collaboration by maintaining a visual connection between different areas. This can be particularly beneficial in office environments, promoting teamwork and communication. Also, can be advantageous in settings where supervision or monitoring is necessary, such as in educational institutions.
- Nature light Utilisation - Glass operable walls enable the penetration of natural light into enclosed spaces. This helps to create well-lit environments, potentially reducing the need for artificial lighting and providing a connection to the outdoors. It allows for the efficient use of natural light, reducing the reliance on artificial lighting during daylight hours. This can contribute to energy savings and create a more sustainable and environmentally friendly space.
- Modern Aesthetics - The sleek and modern appearance of double-glazed operable walls adds a contemporary touch to the interior design. The transparency of glass contributes to an open and spacious feel.