Glass Operable Wall - DG100

Glass operable walls have excellent acoustic properties. they also have the advantage of connecting spaces visually and allowing light to flow into the room or bringing the outdoors inside.

Our DG 100 series is a double glazed operable wall that provides excellent acoustic properties and functionality to compliment your current interior design. Panels are aluminium framed, consisting of laminated glass with PVC extruded seals internally and externally. Panels are 100mm thick and can be manufactured to a maximum size of 1200mm wide by 3000mm high. The panels incorporate an80mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with dual 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include three vertical rubber bulb seals and two vertical PVC seals to provide a complete airtight seal. They weigh 48kg per square meter with an Rw49 acoustic rating.

Features and Benefits