Help control the spread of infection with Caroma GermGard®

Caroma GermGard® protection is a unique, proprietary antimicrobial formula that kills a minimum of 99% bacteria it comes into contact with, when applied to products. This technology not only helps prevent the spread of nasty germs it but also makes cleaning even easier, making it ideal for not just households and commercial, but also care applications such as hospitals, aged care facilities and accessible or ambulant bathrooms.

Caroma GermGard® is tested to JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Products - Test for Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy, which is recognised internationally for testing the response to harmful bacterial Staphylococcus aureus ("Staph") and Escherichia coli ("E Coli").

GermGard® protection is now available on Caroma Care support grab rails, sanitaryware, bains and select Urbane II and Elvire toilet suite seats.

GermGard® antimicrobial formula is integrated into the specially designed rubber seals on Caroma Care support grab Rails, as well as Caroma Care Sanitaryware and basins, making cleaning even easier and preventing infection while providing support to people in need. GermGard® is also integrated into the glaze of Caroma Toilet Seat that is used on Urbane II and Elvire toilet suites.

Helps prevent the spread of nasty germs

Kills 99.9% of bacteria

Makes cleaning easier

Create a colour match with your design, with Brushed Nickel and Matte Black available across Caroma Care Support Grab Rails.