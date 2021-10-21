Geostone Polished

Geostone is Australia's leading decorative concrete brand.

Geostone supplies exposed aggregate and polished + honed concrete across our national network of concrete plants. We have over 300 different products which you can select from on our website.

Each product is unique to its local region. We source local stone and sand to develop our diverse range of products for all colour palettes and applications.

Concrete polished floors radiate high quality and refined class. Smooth under foot, easy to clean and sympathetic to all seasons.

As the materials used in the manufacture of Geostone products are subject to natural variation of colour, texture, size and shape, some variation can occur from batch to batch.

Features and benefits: