Holcim Australia & Geostone

News
Exploring low-carbon solutions for Australian homes with ECOPact Max
In Yarraville, Ed Bond's passive house project is setting new standards in sustainable construction with Holcim Australi...
Geostone showcased on The Block in five home transformations on Phillip Island
Set against the island’s breathtaking coastal scenery, this season showcases Geostone’s range of products, adding durabi...
Holcim’s new brand identity aligns with vision for sustainability and innovation
Holcim Australia, a leader in innovative and sustainable building materials, has unveiled its new brand identity, aligni...
Holcim Foundation Awards 2025 with US$1 million prize pool now open for entries
The Swiss-based Holcim Foundation seeks client-supported projects of all scales in the late-stage design phase to be rec...
Holcim's commitment to sustainability – empowering and impactful
Delivering transparent and verifiable information on the environmental impacts of our products is a key objective of our...
Spectacular Busselton Foreshore transformation features Geostone concrete
Geostone supplied concrete to all components of this functional and breathtaking foreshore project.
Holcim’s ECOPact drives sustainability at Geraldton short stay accommodation project
Holcim has partnered with local construction company Geraldton Building Services and Cabinets Yurra (GBSC) to supply ECO...
Polished concrete flooring adds contemporary touch to Byron Bay home
Using a stone hand-selected by the builder and procured by Holcim, the architect, builder and polisher have collaborated...
Two-toned driveway achieved with Geostone products makes a statement at Sunshine Coast home
Not all driveways are made equal, especially the eye-catching driveway at the Bellmere residence in Sunshine Coast, QLD.
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Holcim’s ECOPact concrete lays foundations for the future of sustainable residential construction
Nestled amongst the charming streets of Yarraville the heritage facade of this weatherboard cottage is emblematic of the...
Importance of early engagement in sustainable concrete: Q&A with Holcim’s Dylan Viviers
As the industry’s push towards decarbonisation gains traction, so does the significance of early engagement. Here, Holci...
Sustainability trends in landscapes and urban projects
When we look around our cities these days, it’s far more common to see lush, green spaces that break up the backdrop of ...
Parks and public spaces: The understated influences of the built environment
Public spaces possess the ability to influence their surrounding streetscapes. While the designs for these developments ...
The reward for designing sustainable parks and public spaces
Public spaces have the ability to completely alter the perception of their immediate landscape. There’s many development...
ECOPact: A concrete solution for a more sustainable future
Affordable, versatile, durable and easy to maintain - no wonder concrete is the most consumed substance on the planet, a...
Q&A with Cyril Giraud, Head of Sustainability at Holcim Australia and New Zealand
Concrete is the most omnipresent man-made material on Earth - and its environmental impact is just as far-reaching. Holc...
Holcim’s sustainability journey: Shifting conversations, trailblazing transparency and concrete commitments
The outstanding benefits of concrete have been appreciated for thousands of years, with the first official record of its...
Designing for the public with the environment in mind
A public place is accessed by all, and helps increase the wellbeing or facility of a community. When designing for publi...
