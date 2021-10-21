Logo
Holcim Geostone Exposed Backyard Swimming Pool
Holcim Geostone Exposed Car Driveway
Holcim Geostone Exposed Concrete Deck
Holcim Geostone Exposed Driveway
Holcim Geostone Exposed Floating Steps
Holcim Geostone Exposed Front Area
Geostone Exposed

Last Updated on 21 Oct 2021

Geostone is Australia's leading decorative concrete brand. Geostone supplies exposed aggregate and polished + honed concrete across our national network of concrete plants. We have over 300 different products which you can select from on our website. Each product is unique to its local region.

Overview
Description

Geostone is Australia's leading decorative concrete brand.

Geostone supplies exposed aggregate and polished + honed concrete across our national network of concrete plants. We have over 300 different products which you can select from on our website.

Each product is unique to its local region. We source local stone and sand to develop our diverse range of products for all colour palettes and applications.

There is no limit to how you can apply Geostone to outdoor spaces. Surround yourself with practicality and refined design with Geostone outside.

Geostone products can be exposed or honed.

Features and benefits:

  • Creates a natural non-slip surface
  • Hard-wearing and durable
  • Cost effective
  • Suitable for all outdoor areas

Holcim Geostone Exposed Brochure

14.84 MB

Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Holcim Australia Head Office Tower B Level 7, 799 Pacific Highway

0429 790 600
