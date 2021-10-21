Geostone Exposed

Geostone is Australia's leading decorative concrete brand.

Geostone supplies exposed aggregate and polished + honed concrete across our national network of concrete plants. We have over 300 different products which you can select from on our website.

Each product is unique to its local region. We source local stone and sand to develop our diverse range of products for all colour palettes and applications.

There is no limit to how you can apply Geostone to outdoor spaces. Surround yourself with practicality and refined design with Geostone outside.

Geostone products can be exposed or honed.

Features and benefits: