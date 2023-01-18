Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Oceania Glass Logo Colour background
Oceania Glass™
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Oceania Glass ComfortHush
Oceania Glass QLamHush
Oceania Glass ComfortHush
Oceania Glass QLamHush
|

Genuine Hush™

Last Updated on 18 Jan 2023

Genuine Hush is Australia’s leading brand of acoustic glass. Genuine Hush is highly specified and made exclusively by Oceania Glass. Genuine Hush offers a range of quality-performance acoustic glass that has been tested and certified. The Genuine Hush range includes ComfortHush™ and QLam Hush™.

Overview
Description

Making it easier to tell you have Genuine HushTM

Insist on using Genuine HushTM

Made in Australia by Oceania GlassTM Australia’s Architectural Glass Maker

Genuine Hush is Australia’s leading brand of acoustic glass. Genuine Hush is highly specified and made exclusively by Oceania Glass. Genuine Hush offers a range of quality-performance acoustic glass that has been tested and certified. The Genuine Hush range includes ComfortHush and QLam Hush™.

Our Genuine Hush label makes it easier to identify and be confident you have received Genuine Hush products made by Oceania Glass.

ComfortHushTM

ComfortHush™ is a range of locally produced acoustic performance laminates incorporating a special 3-ply acoustic PVB interlayer designed to reduce sound transmission and also features a Low E coated component to provide improved thermal insulation performance. ComfortHush™ is a Grade A laminated Safety Glass.

Features:

  • Energy
  • Safety
  • Acoustic
  • Colour
  • Privacy

QLam HushTM

QLam Hush™ is a Grade A laminated safety glass produced by bonding two sheets of glass together using a specially developed acoustic interlayer. QLam Hush™ dampens noise providing enhanced sound insulation performance over ordinary glass.

Features:

  • Safety
  • Acoustic
  • Colour
  • Privacy

Genuine Hush™ made for urban living.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Oceania Glass ComfortHush & QLamHush Brochure

1.55 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Syndey Merchandising 8 Williamson Rd

1800 337 000
Display AddressCranbourne, VIC

Melbourne Merchandising Building B, 20 Whitfield Boulevard

1800 337 000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap