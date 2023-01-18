Making it easier to tell you have Genuine HushTM

Insist on using Genuine HushTM

Made in Australia by Oceania GlassTM Australia’s Architectural Glass Maker

Genuine Hush is Australia’s leading brand of acoustic glass. Genuine Hush is highly specified and made exclusively by Oceania Glass. Genuine Hush offers a range of quality-performance acoustic glass that has been tested and certified. The Genuine Hush range includes ComfortHush™ and QLam Hush™.

Our Genuine Hush label makes it easier to identify and be confident you have received Genuine Hush products made by Oceania Glass.

ComfortHushTM

ComfortHush™ is a range of locally produced acoustic performance laminates incorporating a special 3-ply acoustic PVB interlayer designed to reduce sound transmission and also features a Low E coated component to provide improved thermal insulation performance. ComfortHush™ is a Grade A laminated Safety Glass.

Features:

Energy

Safety

Acoustic

Colour

Privacy



QLam HushTM

QLam Hush™ is a Grade A laminated safety glass produced by bonding two sheets of glass together using a specially developed acoustic interlayer. QLam Hush™ dampens noise providing enhanced sound insulation performance over ordinary glass.

Features:

Safety

Acoustic

Colour

Privacy



Genuine Hush™ made for urban living.