Genesis is a prefinished compressed fibre cement facade system that is CodeMark Certified, durable with a design life exceeding 50 years and versatile with design options to suit any project. Combining aesthetic appeal with structural integrity and inspired by modern architectural trends, Genesis offers a seamless blend of form and function.

With a wide range of finishes, textures and colours available, Genesis offers limitless design possibilities. Whether you are aiming for a sleek, minimalistic look or a bold statement piece, architects and designers can tailor Genesis to meet their design intent.

To elevate the range, Fairview introduces Genesis Signature with a suite of premium CFC options that are unmatched in Australia. Crafted with precision, architectural elegance and technological innovation, Genesis Signature redefines the standard for fibre cement facades.

Crafted with sustainability in mind and backed by an independently verified Environmental Product Declaration, Genesis is manufactured with advanced materials that minimises the environmental impact. Installed as a rainscreen facade, Genesis allows the buildings envelope to breathe, increasing thermal and energy efficiency while also promoting healthier buildings.

Discover the future of façade technology and elevate your architectural designs with unmatched quality, aesthetics and innovation.

Benefits:

Genesis is CodeMark Certified to the NCC 2022*.

Low Maintenance – with no ongoing painting or sealing required.

Easily cut and installed onsite.

Through-coloured material.

Exceptionally durable making the panels graffiti, scratch and impact resistant. The Genesis Signature range offers a High Resistance (HR) coating, providing unparalleled durability and resilience.

Deemed Non-Combustible as per C2D10(6)(d) of the NCC 2022.

A Better Sustainable and Environmental Product – Genesis and Genesis Signature are installed on a ventilated sub-construction system, allowing for the building envelope to breathe; increasing thermal and energy efficiency.

Complete fixing system (panel, batten, sarking, accessories).

Available in both 2.5m and 3.05m sheets.

Life expectancy exceeding 50 years.

Available in a variety of profiles, including premium options, offering endless design possibilities.

Short lead times given stock availability.

15-year standard warranty and extended 20-year standard warranty for Genesis Signature.

Genesis has secured an Environmental Product Declaration for life-cycle environmental impact transparency.



*Genesis Signature CodeMark Certificate pending