Geberit Touchless Technology Toilet With Touchless Flush Button
Geberit Touchless Technology Sensor Tap Installed
Geberit Touchless Technology Toilet With Touchless Flush Button
Geberit Touchless Technology Sensor Tabs
Geberit Touchless Technology Bathroom With Touchless Tab
Geberit Touchless Technology Touchless Flush Button
Geberit Touchless Technology Touchless Flush Button Range
Geberit Touchless Technology Touchless Flush Button Black
Geberit Sigma80 Blue Touchless Flush
|

Geberit touchless technology: Taps and flush buttons

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025

In the design of public and commercial bathrooms, hygiene is an important consideration. With Geberit touchless taps and flush buttons designers, architects and specifiers can offer a stylish, hygienic, and easy-to-clean solution. Geberit HyTronic sensor taps with self-sustainable power are designed for green buildings.

  • Product checkTouchless Activation
  • Product checkEnergy-Efficient HydroPower Technology
  • Product checkCustomizable Flush Options
Overview
Description

In the design of public and commercial bathrooms, hygiene is an important consideration. With Geberit touchless taps and flush buttons designers, architects and specifiers can offer a stylish, hygienic and easy-to-clean solution.

Geberit HyTronic sensor taps with self-sustainable power are designed for green buildings. They include a small generator that makes them independent from the main power supply or battery power. Whenever the tap is in use, the flowing water charges the accumulator via the hydroelectric turbine which produces electricity to ensure the tap is operational at any time.

The ecological impact is reduced by 50% compared to the use of batteries and 80% compared to the electrical connection—an ideal solution for sustainable projects.

Sigma80 represents the forefront of modern design with a minimalist reflective glass finish that hides the advanced technology which allows for touchless full or half-flush activation. It also features an auto flush option to ensure the toilet will remain clean even when the user forgets to flush, and a cleaning mode option prevents unnecessary flushing to save water. Available in 2 attractive finishes and with programmable LED lights in 5 colours for added ambience, Sigma80 is the perfect hands-free solution for a hygienic bathroom.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Case Study: Sigma80 and Geberit Sovent at Wesley Place

1.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Concealed Cistems and Flush Buttons Brochure

5.86 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sensor Taps Brochure

1.26 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

Unit 1, 13 Boundary Road

02 9889 7866
