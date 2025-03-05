Geberit touchless technology: Taps and flush buttons

In the design of public and commercial bathrooms, hygiene is an important consideration. With Geberit touchless taps and flush buttons designers, architects and specifiers can offer a stylish, hygienic and easy-to-clean solution.

Geberit HyTronic sensor taps with self-sustainable power are designed for green buildings. They include a small generator that makes them independent from the main power supply or battery power. Whenever the tap is in use, the flowing water charges the accumulator via the hydroelectric turbine which produces electricity to ensure the tap is operational at any time.

The ecological impact is reduced by 50% compared to the use of batteries and 80% compared to the electrical connection—an ideal solution for sustainable projects.

Sigma80 represents the forefront of modern design with a minimalist reflective glass finish that hides the advanced technology which allows for touchless full or half-flush activation. It also features an auto flush option to ensure the toilet will remain clean even when the user forgets to flush, and a cleaning mode option prevents unnecessary flushing to save water. Available in 2 attractive finishes and with programmable LED lights in 5 colours for added ambience, Sigma80 is the perfect hands-free solution for a hygienic bathroom.