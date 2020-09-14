The bathroom is one of the most used spaces in the house and an increasing number of consumers renovate to create their own private sanctuary. The less-is-more approach calls for pared-back palettes and statement finishes. Monochromatic bathrooms featuring matt black tapware continue to maintain their place among the top ten bathroom design trends in 2020.

Geberit’s new Sigma20 and Sigma30 Tone-in-Tone buttons offer a range of colours and finishes that can either make a statement as a standalone feature or complement the design aesthetics of the bathroom.

Cohesive bathroom design can be achieved through matching the new white buttons with bathroom fixtures. Also available in the range is the matt black colour tone to create an accent for any contemporary bathroom design. The new range is available in Gloss White, Matt White and Matt Black. All buttons feature a design trim in an offset finish, offering a subtle and classy finish to the design of the bathroom space.

The matt finish button also features a fingerprint-resistant coating providng a hygienic solution for the bathroom.