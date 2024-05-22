Geberit SuperTube: The space gaining system

Geberit’s SuperTube offers a cutting-edge solution for space-saving and efficient building drainage in high-rise constructions.

Its innovative design, featuring the Sovent, BottomTurn Bend, and BackFlip Bend, ensures a continuous air column within a compact 110mm diameter pipe, eliminating the need for separate ventilation piping. This system allows for horizontal pipelines of up to 6 metres with no gradient, and closer installation to the concrete ceiling, maximising space utility.

Made from durable High Density Polyethylene, Geberit SuperTube is a cost-effective, robust, and sustainable choice for modern drainage needs.