Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Geberit
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Geberit SuperTube Hi Res
Geberit SuperTube Original
Geberit SuperTube Stack
Geberit SuperTube VisualAnnular Flow
Geberit SuperTube Hi Res
Geberit SuperTube Original
Geberit SuperTube Stack
Geberit SuperTube VisualAnnular Flow

Geberit SuperTube: The space gaining system

Last Updated on 22 May 2024

Geberit's SuperTube offers a cutting-edge solution for space-saving and efficient building drainage in high-rise constructions. Its innovative design, featuring the Sovent, BottomTurn Bend, and BackFlip Bend, ensures a continuous air column within a compact 110mm diameter pipe, eliminating the need for separate ventilation piping.

Overview
Description

Geberit’s SuperTube offers a cutting-edge solution for space-saving and efficient building drainage in high-rise constructions.

Its innovative design, featuring the Sovent, BottomTurn Bend, and BackFlip Bend, ensures a continuous air column within a compact 110mm diameter pipe, eliminating the need for separate ventilation piping. This system allows for horizontal pipelines of up to 6 metres with no gradient, and closer installation to the concrete ceiling, maximising space utility.

Made from durable High Density Polyethylene, Geberit SuperTube is a cost-effective, robust, and sustainable choice for modern drainage needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Geberit BIM Brochure

1.67 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Geberit SuperTube Brochure Architects

3.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Geberit SuperTube Brochure Generic

2.38 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

Unit 1, 13 Boundary Road

02 9889 7866
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap