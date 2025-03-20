Gantner GL7P: Universal RFID lock with and without PIN
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025
The Gantner GL7P locker lock offers a flexible, battery-powered RFID locking solution that supports both PIN-code and contactless access methods.
- Supports RFID credentials and optional PIN-code access.
- Retrofit-friendly for easy installation.
- Long battery life of up to 10 years.
- Event logging for enhanced security monitoring.
Overview
The GL7P is a battery-powered electronic locker lock designed for secure personal storage using RFID or PIN code access. Its versatile, retrofit-friendly design allows for seamless integration into existing lockers without cabling. The lock features an intuitive push-button operation with clear status indication, ensuring ease of use.
Configuration is flexible, with options for USB, NFC, or wireless programming. With low-power technology, the battery life extends up to 10 years, and it integrates smoothly into RFID access and cashless payment systems.
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025
- Power Supply: 3.6V lithium battery (AA size, 2.4 Ah capacity)
- Battery Life: Up to 10 years (10 actuations/day at +20°C)
- RFID Compatibility: ISO 14443 (MIFARE Classic / Ultralight® / DESFire®), ISO 15693, NFC (HCE), HID iCLASS CSN
- Reading Frequency: 13.56 MHz (RFID), 2.4 GHz (wireless)
- Locking Mechanism: Mechanical with motorised latch
- User Interface: Multi-color LED and beeper for status indication
- Break-in Resistance: DIN 4547-2
- Configuration Interfaces: USB 2.0 Micro-B, NFC, Wireless
- Housing Material: Plastic (PC), halogen-free, V0
- Dimensions: 37.7 mm diameter, 140 mm total length
- Weight: Approx. 0.25 kg
- Operating Temperature: -20 to +60°C
- Certifications: CE, FCC, IC
Downloads
Contact
Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd02 9011 8114
Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St03 8683 9782