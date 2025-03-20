Gantner GL7P: Universal RFID lock with and without PIN

The GL7P is a battery-powered electronic locker lock designed for secure personal storage using RFID or PIN code access. Its versatile, retrofit-friendly design allows for seamless integration into existing lockers without cabling. The lock features an intuitive push-button operation with clear status indication, ensuring ease of use.

Configuration is flexible, with options for USB, NFC, or wireless programming. With low-power technology, the battery life extends up to 10 years, and it integrates smoothly into RFID access and cashless payment systems.