Gantner GL7P: Universal RFID lock with and without PIN

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025

The Gantner GL7P locker lock offers a flexible, battery-powered RFID locking solution that supports both PIN-code and contactless access methods.

  • Product checkSupports RFID credentials and optional PIN-code access.
  • Product checkRetrofit-friendly for easy installation.
  • Product checkLong battery life of up to 10 years.
  • Product checkEvent logging for enhanced security monitoring.
Overview
Description

The GL7P is a battery-powered electronic locker lock designed for secure personal storage using RFID or PIN code access. Its versatile, retrofit-friendly design allows for seamless integration into existing lockers without cabling. The lock features an intuitive push-button operation with clear status indication, ensuring ease of use. 

Configuration is flexible, with options for USB, NFC, or wireless programming. With low-power technology, the battery life extends up to 10 years, and it integrates smoothly into RFID access and cashless payment systems.

Specifications

  • Power Supply: 3.6V lithium battery (AA size, 2.4 Ah capacity)
  • Battery Life: Up to 10 years (10 actuations/day at +20°C)
  • RFID Compatibility: ISO 14443 (MIFARE Classic / Ultralight® / DESFire®), ISO 15693, NFC (HCE), HID iCLASS CSN
  • Reading Frequency: 13.56 MHz (RFID), 2.4 GHz (wireless)
  • Locking Mechanism: Mechanical with motorised latch
  • User Interface: Multi-color LED and beeper for status indication
  • Break-in Resistance: DIN 4547-2
  • Configuration Interfaces: USB 2.0 Micro-B, NFC, Wireless
  • Housing Material: Plastic (PC), halogen-free, V0
  • Dimensions: 37.7 mm diameter, 140 mm total length
  • Weight: Approx. 0.25 kg
  • Operating Temperature: -20 to +60°C
  • Certifications: CE, FCC, IC
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Gantner GL7P Datasheet

702.8 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Salto Systems Oceania - Sydney Level 3, 184 Bourke Rd

02 9011 8114
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Salto Systems Oceania - Melbourne Level 5, 1-11 Gordon St

03 8683 9782
