Gantner eLoxx: Innovative Locker Management Solutions
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025
Gantner eLoxx offers two innovative locker management solutions - eLoxx Relaxx (On-Premises) and eLoxx 365 (Cloud-Based) - designed to enhance security, efficiency, and user experience in modern architectural environments.
Overview
Gantner’s eLoxx Relaxx and eLoxx 365 solutions provide advanced locker management for a wide range of applications, from corporate offices and fitness centres to educational institutions and public facilities.
eLoxx Relaxx is an on-premises locker management software, specifically designed for environments requiring secure, localised control over networked locker systems like GAT NET.Lock.
Featuring an intuitive interface, Relaxx enables administrators to efficiently monitor locker occupancy, set access permissions, and enhance security through real-time alerts and reporting. The system seamlessly integrates with third-party access control and building management platforms, making it an ideal choice for high-security environments. eLoxx 365, the cloud-based alternative, offers a fully remote, SaaS-based locker management platform.
Designed for organisations needing scalable, web-based locker administration, eLoxx 365 enables locker setup, allocation, and real-time monitoring from any location. With support for RFID credentials and mobile app-based access, it simplifies user interactions while providing detailed usage analytics for data-driven decision-making.
Both eLoxx Relaxx and eLoxx 365 represent Gantner’s commitment to flexible, high-tech locker solutions that adapt to modern security requirements, offering seamless integration, real-time management, and enhanced operational efficiency.
- eLoxx Relaxx (On-Premises Solution)
- Centralised Control: Manage and configure lockers securely from a single, on-premises location.
- Real-Time Monitoring: Instantly track locker occupancy and receive alerts for unauthorised access attempts.
- Detailed Reporting: Provides comprehensive usage data, supporting efficient locker allocation and maintenance planning.
- Seamless Integration: Compatible with third-party access control, locker rental, and building management systems. eLoxx 365 (Cloud-Based Solution)
- Intuitive Interface: Easy-to-use dashboard simplifies locker setup and user administration, enhancing operational efficiency.
- Flexible Access Methods: Supports RFID identification and smartphone app access, improving convenience for end-users.
- Automated Management: Streamlines locker allocation, reducing manual tasks and operational costs.
- Comprehensive Reporting: Provides detailed locker usage analytics for optimal management decisions.
- Easy Integration: Compatible with existing third-party applications such as access control, HR, or building management systems.
