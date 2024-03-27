Galvanised steel stormwater grates

SVC Products offers a diverse range of industry-compliant stormwater grates to suit the drainage requirements of civil and infrastructure projects. Used in a broad range of outdoor applications, our stormwater grates are strong, robust and durable, offering either bike-safe or heel-safe protection.

Many standard sizes are available in varying load classes, which are dependent on specific site requirements.

Types of stormwater grates offered by SVC include:

Flat grates, for junction or side entry stormwater pits

Pedestrian-safe grates, for highly trafficked areas

Kerb grates, in forgebar or weaved designs, suitable for roadside applications

Trench grates, for linear drainage applications

Trash grates, for debris screening

Special application grates, made to suit council or DTP (VicRoads) requirements

All SVC grates are made of premium, top-quality galvanised steel which is hot-dip galvanised to the Australian and New Zealand Standard AS/NZS 4680, ensuring they are rust-proof and resistant to degradation even over prolonged periods of time.

Products used in the public space and built environment must comply with the relevant codes and standards, ensuring they are purpose-built for their designated application. SVC grates are routinely tested for quality, demonstrating full compliance with the requirements specified in AS3996:2019 – Access Covers and Grates.

SVC is an ISO-accredited supplier with certification for Quality, Environmental Management and Health and Safety. For product performance and peace of mind, consider SVC's stormwater grating products for quality you can rely on.