Galintel has designed and manufactured Steel Lintel bars for the Australian residential building and construction industries for over 40 years.

Galintel is home to Australia's most comprehensive range of off the shelf steel lintels including J-Bar, Cavi-T-Bar, Steel Angle, Flat Bar and our home-grown Made in Australia Solid Base Angle and Traditional T-Bar, manufactured on-site in Coffs Harbour, NSW.

Solid Base Angle has exceptional load bearing capacity and idea for supporting brickwork over windows and doors.

Traditional T-Bar is fully machine welded steel sections to support brickwork over large clear openings.

J-Bar and Cavi-T-Bar are ideal structural support for cavity walls for either double brick or brick veneer with timber trusses.

The Galintel team fully understand the national building requirements and is committed to complying with Australian Standards. All Galintel steel lintels are hot-dip galvanised in accordance with AS/NZS 4680:2006 for maximum surface protection and have a zinc coating of 600g/m² (85 microns). This achieves the ‘R3’ durability classification of AS 2699.3:2020.

Galintel provides a comprehensive Load Tables document to ensure the correct lintel is specified for the right application.