News
Galintel retaining wall steel posts
When building retaining walls, choosing steel posts over other materials assures a number of benefits such as strength, ...

Galintel R4 lintel
In Bermagui, NSW, a new beachfront property required robust solutions to handle the corrosive effects of the ocean’s pro...

Galintel duplex-coated R4 steel lintels – built to resist corrosion
The new Galintel duplex-coated R4 steel lintels are built to resist corrosion in severe marine environments.

New Rendabar Gen III designed for lintel applications with cement rendering
With its specialised design, the bond between mortar, brick and lintel creates superior strength and structural integrit...

Upgrading your staircase? Know more about mono stringers and dual stringers
If you’ve been researching to upgrade your staircase, you might have encountered the term ‘stringers’ several times.

Designing retaining walls with steel posts
Retaining wall posts are an attractive addition to patios, gardens, car parks and pathways, terraces and anything that r...

Building retaining walls with steel posts for long-lasting performance
When selecting the materials palette for residential or commercial landscaping projects, it’s important to choose produc...

How hot dip galvanised steel benefits building design
Hot dip galvanised steels are widely used in building applications where materials with high corrosion resistance proper...

Galintel Australian Made Steel Lintels

NEPEAN Building & Infrastructure - Brendale, QLD Facility Tour

Frequently Asked Questions
Retaining wall posts are a solid and secure structure. Preventing materials such as soil from moving downhill with erosion.
Retaining wall posts help to prevent soil erosion from landscapes. With the help of retaining wall posts, landscape designers create aesthetically pleasing gardens. They can be used for boundary lines, stepped retaining walls for residential, commercial, and civil applications.
Galintel® lintels have been manufactured in Australia for over 30 years. An original Galintel® product offers many value-added benefits such as warranty, guaranteed product traceability, high quality hot dip galvanising, authentic load tables and technical data, which many alternative products simply cannot provide.
Display AddressYagoona, NSW

117/153 Rookwood Road

1800546835
