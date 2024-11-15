News
5 benefits of using steel posts for retaining walls
When building retaining walls, choosing steel posts over other materials assures a number of benefits such as strength, ...
How Galintel R4 lintels met the coastal construction challenge at Bermagui home
In Bermagui, NSW, a new beachfront property required robust solutions to handle the corrosive effects of the ocean’s pro...
Galintel duplex-coated R4 steel lintels – built to resist corrosion
The new Galintel duplex-coated R4 steel lintels are built to resist corrosion in severe marine environments.
New Rendabar Gen III designed for lintel applications with cement rendering
With its specialised design, the bond between mortar, brick and lintel creates superior strength and structural integrit...
Upgrading your staircase? Know more about mono stringers and dual stringers
If you’ve been researching to upgrade your staircase, you might have encountered the term ‘stringers’ several times.
Designing retaining walls with steel posts
Retaining wall posts are an attractive addition to patios, gardens, car parks and pathways, terraces and anything that r...
Building retaining walls with steel posts for long-lasting performance
When selecting the materials palette for residential or commercial landscaping projects, it’s important to choose produc...
How hot dip galvanised steel benefits building design
Hot dip galvanised steels are widely used in building applications where materials with high corrosion resistance proper...