Galintel Retaining Wall Post System
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025
The Galintel Retaining Wall Post system is easy to design with, enabling the creation of beautiful outdoor spaces. Designed and engineered in full compliance, the system provides a flexible solution compatible with timber or concrete sleepers depending on the exterior design feature required.
Overview
The Galintel Retaining Wall Post system is easy to design with, enabling the creation of beautiful outdoor spaces. Designed and engineered in full compliance, the system provides a flexible solution compatible with timber or concrete sleepers depending on the exterior design feature required. The heavy-duty posts are suitable for residential, commercial or infrastructure projects, engineered for superior performance and hot-dip galvanised in accordance with AS/NZS 4680:2006.
Available in 100mm Series suitable for 75mm sleepers and 150mm series suitable for 100mm sleepers. Supported by technical ratings as specified by structural engineers 100UC14.8 (100mm series); 150UC23.4 (150mm Series); 150UC30 and 150UC37.2 on special order.
Select from a range of Retaining Wall Fence Brackets suitable for joining the retaining wall to timber or steel fence posts.