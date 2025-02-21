The Galintel Retaining Wall Post system is easy to design with, enabling the creation of beautiful outdoor spaces. Designed and engineered in full compliance, the system provides a flexible solution compatible with timber or concrete sleepers depending on the exterior design feature required. The heavy-duty posts are suitable for residential, commercial or infrastructure projects, engineered for superior performance and hot-dip galvanised in accordance with AS/NZS 4680:2006.

Available in 100mm Series suitable for 75mm sleepers and 150mm series suitable for 100mm sleepers. Supported by technical ratings as specified by structural engineers 100UC14.8 (100mm series); 150UC23.4 (150mm Series); 150UC30 and 150UC37.2 on special order.

Select from a range of Retaining Wall Fence Brackets suitable for joining the retaining wall to timber or steel fence posts.