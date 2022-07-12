Galintel Metal Stair Stringers
Galintel offers a multi-tiered product range for Stair Stringers. The Dual and Mono Stringers in our range can be configured to meet various height requirements and applications. Mono Stringers are perfect for custom solutions in contemporary styling, creating a sophisticated feature. Dual Stringers are designed for functional use in patios, decks, and for access to mezzanine floors.
Overview
Made in Australia, the Mono Stringer is ideal for multi-storey dwellings and engineered for 2 to 17 treads, which can be powder coated to compliment interior or exterior design colour. The team at Galintel provide engineering drawings specific to the project.
Dual Stringers are a prefabricated solution and functional design which is ideal for patios, decks, and access to mezzanine floors. Constructed from heavy duty rectangular hollow sections (RHS) and hot-dip galvanised in accordance with AS/NZS 4680:2006 for maximum corrosion resistance. Designed for quick and efficient installation with a single piece design. Configurable in 1 to 17 treads in a continuous pair which can cover up to 3150mm in vertical height.
Mounting the Dual Stringer can be either cast-in or bolt down to a secure concrete surface. A range of accessories will support the installation.