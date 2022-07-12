Galintel Metal Stair Stringers

Galintel provides a multi-tiered product offer for Stair Stringers. Mono Stringers is a perfect custom solution for contemporary styling creating a sophisticated feature.

Made in Australia, the Mono Stringer is ideal for multi-storey dwellings and engineered for 2 to 17 treads, which can be powder coated to compliment interior or exterior design colour. The team at Galintel provide engineering drawings specific to the project.

Dual Stringers are a prefabricated solution and functional design which is ideal for patios, decks, and access to mezzanine floors. Constructed from heavy duty rectangular hollow sections (RHS) and hot-dip galvanised in accordance with AS/NZS 4680:2006 for maximum corrosion resistance. Designed for quick and efficient installation with a single piece design. Configurable in 1 to 17 treads in a continuous pair which can cover up to 3150mm in vertical height.

Mounting the Dual Stringer can be either cast-in or bolt down to a secure concrete surface. A range of accessories will support the installation.