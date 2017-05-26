Futureline: Thermally broken systems
Capral commercial glazing systems set the benchmark for quality. Modelled on simplicity and versatility which is the hallmark of the Capral framing system, the Futureline range is no exception to this. All products in the Futureline range are designed to complement, giving you a stylish and functional window and door option.
Overview
The Capral Futureline range of thermally broken window, door and glazing systems blends the latest innovations in thermal break technology with the exceptional capability, strength and styling of Capral’s commercial glazing systems
The Futureline range includes:
- Futureline 440TB Framing system
- Futureline 419TB Framing system
- Futureline Hinged Door
- Futureline Awning/Casement Window
- Futureline Sliding Doors & Window
- Futureline Vertical Sashless Window
- Futureline Horizontal Sashless Window
The Futureline range offers the latest in thermal break technology, including single bar multi-hollow and double bar polyamide strips to deliver high-performance double glazed units. All while maintaining the crisp, clean profiles associated with commercial glazing systems.
The Aluminium used within the Futureline range is created from Ecometal™ which incorporates up to 25% recycled metal and is sourced from smelters using hydro-electric energy sources.
All products in the Futureline range are designed to complement, giving you a stylish and functional window and door option that is hard to match in terms of quality and durability.
Key features:
- Outstanding ‘Uw’ values
- Crisp, clean square profiles
- Modular frame construction
- Thermally broken Sub Frames
- Made from Ecometal™
- Two rail and mid rail (standard and tall) options
- Spigot Corner Joints
- High-Quality Hardware
- Overlapping external sash design
- Mitred corner construction with high-quality hardware
- Various Sliding and XO & XX Lift and Slide Configurations
