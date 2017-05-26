Futureline: Thermally broken systems

The Capral Futureline range of thermally broken window, door and glazing systems blends the latest innovations in thermal break technology with the exceptional capability, strength and styling of Capral’s commercial glazing systems

The Futureline range includes:

The Futureline range offers the latest in thermal break technology, including single bar multi-hollow and double bar polyamide strips to deliver high-performance double glazed units. All while maintaining the crisp, clean profiles associated with commercial glazing systems.

The Aluminium used within the Futureline range is created from Ecometal™ which incorporates up to 25% recycled metal and is sourced from smelters using hydro-electric energy sources.

All products in the Futureline range are designed to complement, giving you a stylish and functional window and door option that is hard to match in terms of quality and durability.

Key features: