|

Futureline: Thermally broken systems

Last Updated on 26 May 2017

Capral commercial glazing systems set the benchmark for quality. Modelled on simplicity and versatility which is the hallmark of the Capral framing system, the Futureline range is no exception to this. All products in the Futureline range are designed to complement, giving you a stylish and functional window and door option.

Overview
Description

The Capral Futureline range of thermally broken window, door and glazing systems blends the latest innovations in thermal break technology with the exceptional capability, strength and styling of Capral’s commercial glazing systems

The Futureline range includes:

The Futureline range offers the latest in thermal break technology, including single bar multi-hollow and double bar polyamide strips to deliver high-performance double glazed units. All while maintaining the crisp, clean profiles associated with commercial glazing systems.

The Aluminium used within the Futureline range is created from Ecometal™ which incorporates up to 25% recycled metal and is sourced from smelters using hydro-electric energy sources.

All products in the Futureline range are designed to complement, giving you a stylish and functional window and door option that is hard to match in terms of quality and durability.

Key features:

  • Outstanding ‘Uw’ values
  • Crisp, clean square profiles
  • Modular frame construction
  • Thermally broken Sub Frames
  • Made from Ecometal™
  • Two rail and mid rail (standard and tall) options
  • Spigot Corner Joints
  • High-Quality Hardware
  • Overlapping external sash design
  • Mitred corner construction with high-quality hardware
  • Various Sliding and XO & XX Lift and Slide Configurations

Futureline

1.88 MB

Download
Contact
Cardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Rockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Unanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Winnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Archerfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Burleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Cairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Deception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Garbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Kunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Slacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Kilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Glenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Campbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Laverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Lynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Wangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Welshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
