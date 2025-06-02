Logo
Allegion
FSH electromagnetic locks
FSH electromagnetic locks
Whether it’s mud-spattered work zones, driving rain or destructive winds, the new FSH weather resistant maglocks provide protection at critical moments – when property and personal security are at stake. They consist of two components: an electromagnet mounted on door frame and an armature plate mounted on door/gate itself.

  • Product checkLED Light Panel (LP) Status Indicator
  • Product checkLock Status Sensor (LSS)
  • Product checkDoor Status Sensor (DSS)
Overview
Description

FSH electromagnetic locks, also known as maglocks, are electromechanical locking devices that use a magnetic field to secure doors for both internal and external applications. 

They consist of two main components: an electromagnet mounted on the door frame and an armature plate mounted on the door itself. 

When power is supplied to the electromagnet, it generates a magnetic field that attracts the armature plate and locks the door. Securing some of Asia Pacific’s most sensitive buildings, FSH products are known for their reliability, innovation and strength.

Downloads
Brochure
Electronic Magnetic Lock Brochure

1.16 MB

Download
Brochure
FSH FEM2700WM series Product Catalogue

1.30 MB

Download
Brochure
FSH FEM5400WM series Product Catalogue

1023.25 KB

Download
Brochure
FSH FEM4300 series Product Catalogue

3.28 MB

Download
Brochure
FSH FEM6600 Series Product Catalogue

714.26 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressMatraville, NSW

Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Postal AddressMatraville, NSW

PO Box 111

Office AddressBlackburn, VIC

31-33 Alfred Street

Postal AddressNunawading, VIC

PO Box 330

Office AddressTorrensville, SA

Unit 3, 119 Hayward Street

Office AddressBelmont, WA

Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

