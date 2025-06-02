FSH electromagnetic locks
Whether it’s mud-spattered work zones, driving rain or destructive winds, the new FSH weather resistant maglocks provide protection at critical moments – when property and personal security are at stake. They consist of two components: an electromagnet mounted on door frame and an armature plate mounted on door/gate itself.
- LED Light Panel (LP) Status Indicator
- Lock Status Sensor (LSS)
- Door Status Sensor (DSS)
Overview
FSH electromagnetic locks, also known as maglocks, are electromechanical locking devices that use a magnetic field to secure doors for both internal and external applications.
They consist of two main components: an electromagnet mounted on the door frame and an armature plate mounted on the door itself.
When power is supplied to the electromagnet, it generates a magnetic field that attracts the armature plate and locks the door. Securing some of Asia Pacific’s most sensitive buildings, FSH products are known for their reliability, innovation and strength.
Downloads
Electronic Magnetic Lock Brochure
1.16 MB
FSH FEM2700WM series Product Catalogue
1.30 MB
FSH FEM5400WM series Product Catalogue
1023.25 KB
FSH FEM4300 series Product Catalogue
3.28 MB
FSH FEM6600 Series Product Catalogue
714.26 KB