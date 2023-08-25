Logo
Supplier Image
Allegion
FSH High Security Sensors

Last Updated on 25 Aug 2023

The FSS1 Series of High Security Door Monitoring Sensors are designed to provide a true high security solution for door position monitoring. It is an award winning, state-of-the-art monitoring solution with a flush mount version for new construction, and surface mount version as a superior replacement for traditional magnetic balanced reed sensors.

Overview
Description

Specifically developed for high security applications in government, high risk and defence installations, the FSS1 Series high security door monitoring sensors consist of seven magnetic sensors that are used to detect a unique magnetic footprint from an array of magnets on the magnetic face plate.

One sensor is used to detect the position of the magnetic face plate in relation to the device, while the other six sensors are used to determine the polarity, size, strength and position of the magnets on the unique magnetic face plate in relation to the memorised pattern.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
FSH-FSS1 Commercial Product Catalogue

1.91 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
High Security Sensors Brochure

635.47 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

