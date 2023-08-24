Logo
FSH Electric Strikes

Last Updated on 24 Aug 2023

FSH Electric Strikes are electromechanical devices that are installed in doors and frames to provide secure access control. When the strike is activated by an access control system, it releases the latch or lock on the door and allows it to be opened. Securing some of Asia Pacific’s most sensitive buildings, FSH products are known for their reliability, innovation and strength.

Overview
Description

FSH Electric Strikes are electromechanical devices that are installed in doors and frames to provide secure access control. When the strike is activated by an access control system, it releases the latch or lock on the door and allows it to be opened. Securing some of Asia Pacific’s most sensitive buildings, FSH products are known for their reliability, innovation and strength.

The series includes:

  • FES90M-P High Security Electric Strike
  • FES20 Series High Security Electric Strike
  • FES10 Series Compact Electric Strike
  • FES15 Series Electric Strike – Rim Mounted
  • FES7 Series Compact Electric Strike
  • FES112 Series Electric Strike – High Security
  • FES110 Electric Deadlock Strike – High Security

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
FES7 Product Catalogue

181.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FSH FES10 Series Electric Strikes Product Catalogue

384 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FSH FES110 Product Catalogue

109.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FSH FES112 Custodial Strikes Product Catalogue

467.27 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FSH FES15 Series Electric Strikes Product Catalogue

406.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FSH FES20 Series Electric Strikes Product Catalogue

1.90 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FSH FES90M P Series Electric Strikes Product Catalogue

744.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

