FSH Electric Strikes
Last Updated on 24 Aug 2023
FSH Electric Strikes are electromechanical devices that are installed in doors and frames to provide secure access control. When the strike is activated by an access control system, it releases the latch or lock on the door and allows it to be opened. Securing some of Asia Pacific’s most sensitive buildings, FSH products are known for their reliability, innovation and strength.
Overview
The series includes:
- FES90M-P High Security Electric Strike
- FES20 Series High Security Electric Strike
- FES10 Series Compact Electric Strike
- FES15 Series Electric Strike – Rim Mounted
- FES7 Series Compact Electric Strike
- FES112 Series Electric Strike – High Security
- FES110 Electric Deadlock Strike – High Security
Downloads
FES7 Product Catalogue
181.34 KB
FSH FES10 Series Electric Strikes Product Catalogue
384 KB
FSH FES110 Product Catalogue
109.11 KB
FSH FES112 Custodial Strikes Product Catalogue
467.27 KB
FSH FES15 Series Electric Strikes Product Catalogue
406.08 KB
FSH FES20 Series Electric Strikes Product Catalogue
1.90 MB
FSH FES90M P Series Electric Strikes Product Catalogue
744.58 KB