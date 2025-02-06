Frontier™ revolutionises what it means to have beautifully designed acoustics.

Frontier™ offers targeted sound absorption, countless configurations, and stress-free installations.

Key features and benefits:

Delivers excellent acoustic performance

Choose from 24 colours and nine styles, including Fins or Raft for a bold, dimensional statement

Formed by just three elements, Frontier goes together quickly and efficiently, saving time on site

Dismantle or remove the system from its setting and reassemble or reposition just as easily and quickly

Configure Frontier to fit the space perfectly

In-house design team dedicated to customisation

Frontier™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.

Key specifications:

NRC | Fins: 0.70, 0.75, 0.85, 0.90, 1.00, 1.05 NRC | Raft:0.75, 0.80, 0.90, 0.95

Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)

Size: 2,400 mm Fin Length

Thickness | Fins: 12 mm, 24 mm

Thickness | Raft: 12 mm

Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall

Form: Fins | Raft

Install method: Refer to install instructions for install method

Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Retail



