autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Autex Frontier Black Lights
Autex Frontier Green Wave Panelling
Autex Frontier Grey Panelling
Autex Frontier Triangular Panelling
Autex Frontier White Timber

Frontier™

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025

Comprised of linear, almost skeletal elements, the modular Frontier™ system congregates to form undulating sculptures and rhythmic slatted features.

Overview
Description

Frontier™ revolutionises what it means to have beautifully designed acoustics.

Frontier™ offers targeted sound absorption, countless configurations, and stress-free installations.

Key features and benefits:

  • Delivers excellent acoustic performance
  • Choose from 24 colours and nine styles, including Fins or Raft for a bold, dimensional statement
  • Formed by just three elements, Frontier goes together quickly and efficiently, saving time on site
  • Dismantle or remove the system from its setting and reassemble or reposition just as easily and quickly
  • Configure Frontier to fit the space perfectly
  • In-house design team dedicated to customisation

Frontier™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.

Key specifications:

  • NRC | Fins: 0.70, 0.75, 0.85, 0.90, 1.00, 1.05 NRC | Raft:0.75, 0.80, 0.90, 0.95
  • Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size: 2,400 mm Fin Length
  • Thickness | Fins: 12 mm, 24 mm
  • Thickness | Raft: 12 mm
  • Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall
  • Form: Fins | Raft
  • Install method: Refer to install instructions for install method
  • Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Retail

Click here to download technical documents.

PANEL FIXING SYSTEM PATENT
US Patent 10,113,312 | AU Patent 2016250499 | GB Patent 2,545,789 | NZ Patent app 725770

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Frontier Lookbook

8.44 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
