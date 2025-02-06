Frontier™
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025
Comprised of linear, almost skeletal elements, the modular Frontier™ system congregates to form undulating sculptures and rhythmic slatted features.
Overview
Frontier™ revolutionises what it means to have beautifully designed acoustics.
Frontier™ offers targeted sound absorption, countless configurations, and stress-free installations.
Key features and benefits:
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- Choose from 24 colours and nine styles, including Fins or Raft for a bold, dimensional statement
- Formed by just three elements, Frontier goes together quickly and efficiently, saving time on site
- Dismantle or remove the system from its setting and reassemble or reposition just as easily and quickly
- Configure Frontier to fit the space perfectly
- In-house design team dedicated to customisation
Frontier™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.
Key specifications:
- NRC | Fins: 0.70, 0.75, 0.85, 0.90, 1.00, 1.05 NRC | Raft:0.75, 0.80, 0.90, 0.95
- Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size: 2,400 mm Fin Length
- Thickness | Fins: 12 mm, 24 mm
- Thickness | Raft: 12 mm
- Product Placement: Ceiling, Wall
- Form: Fins | Raft
- Install method: Refer to install instructions for install method
- Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Retail
Click here to download technical documents.
PANEL FIXING SYSTEM PATENT
US Patent 10,113,312 | AU Patent 2016250499 | GB Patent 2,545,789 | NZ Patent app 725770
