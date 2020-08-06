Freight Mate
Last Updated on 06 Aug 2020
Safetech Freight Mate is the compact, modular solution to goods movement in any building that requires transfer of product between floors. With 1,500 kg capacity and up to 4,800 mm of travel, Freight Mate provides users with a safe and ergonomic lifting solution. It can eliminate the need for forklifts to load mezzanines and creates a much safer, worker friendly environment.
Overview
Move goods between floors simply and efficiently with Freight Mate
What is a Safetech Freight Mate?
Freight Mate’s unique pitless design means you can buy and install without any need to prepare or cut a concrete pit. No on-site welding or building anchoring is required. This makes it much easier to fit into existing buildings with difficult access.
Applications
The pitless design, with customisable floor to floor heights, can easily integrate into almost any space. It is suitable for moving goods only in retail, warehousing, apartments, hospitality and other harsh workshop environments.
Highlights
- Custom floor to floor heights
- Intuitive simple to use controls
- Roll On – Roll Off with ease
- Lower cost alternative to traditional freight hoists
- Free Standing and self supporting
Size Options
Each model of Freight Mate is capable of servicing any floor-to-floor distance within its specified range, without the need for special parts to be manufactured. Setup only requires Safetech to adjust the height of the upper landing gate on site.
Flexible Design
Freight Mate’s modular design provides for custom installation and delivery options to maximise efficiency and minimise site disruption.
Full Flat Pack
Safetech delivers a fully dismantled machine for assembly on site. Ideal for sites with limited access and established buildings.
Partial Flat Pack
All components below 2400mm are assembled prior to shipping, Combines the efficiency of factory assembly with smaller components for sites with some access problems.
Pre-Assembled
The Freight Mate is assembled in 1-3 large pieces prior to shipping, Full factory assembly provides quick and easy installation on clear access sites.
Contact
Head Office 39-45 Della Torre Road1800 674 566