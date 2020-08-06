Move goods between floors simply and efficiently with Freight Mate

What is a Safetech Freight Mate?

Safetech Freight Mate is the compact, modular solution to goods movement in any building that requires transfer of product between floors.

With 1,500 kg capacity and up to 4,800 mm of travel, Freight Mate provides users with a safe and ergonomic lifting solution. It can eliminate the need for forklifts to load mezzanines and creates a much safer, worker friendly environment.

Freight Mate’s unique pitless design means you can buy and install without any need to prepare or cut a concrete pit. No on-site welding or building anchoring is required. This makes it much easier to fit into existing buildings with difficult access.

Applications

The pitless design, with customisable floor to floor heights, can easily integrate into almost any space. It is suitable for moving goods only in retail, warehousing, apartments, hospitality and other harsh workshop environments.

Highlights

Custom floor to floor heights

Intuitive simple to use controls

Roll On – Roll Off with ease

Lower cost alternative to traditional freight hoists

Free Standing and self supporting

Size Options

Each model of Freight Mate is capable of servicing any floor-to-floor distance within its specified range, without the need for special parts to be manufactured. Setup only requires Safetech to adjust the height of the upper landing gate on site.

Flexible Design

Freight Mate’s modular design provides for custom installation and delivery options to maximise efficiency and minimise site disruption.

Full Flat Pack

Safetech delivers a fully dismantled machine for assembly on site. Ideal for sites with limited access and established buildings.

Partial Flat Pack

All components below 2400mm are assembled prior to shipping, Combines the efficiency of factory assembly with smaller components for sites with some access problems.

Pre-Assembled

The Freight Mate is assembled in 1-3 large pieces prior to shipping, Full factory assembly provides quick and easy installation on clear access sites.