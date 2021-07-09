With a mix of freezer types available you will find the right one for your client with options of single door freezers that can be paired with a single door fridge and trim kit or the need for large extra storage with a chest freezer.

Energy Efficiency

Our range has been designed to be energy efficient*, reducing electricity usage which in turn reduces the impact your fridge has on the environment. (Energy ratings and running costs vary by model) *Designed to meet MEPS AS/NZS4474.

FlexStor Adjustable Door Bins

When life gets busy, flexibility is a life saver. That’s why Westinghouse created the FlexStor system. The adjustable door bins allow for quick and easy adjustment whenever or however they need it. We make it easy to do more with their fridge.

Twist Ice & Serve Dispenser

Whether it’s for an afternoon juice or a whisky on the rocks, our easy access twist ice dispenser and tray allows them to just twist and serve ice simply.

Freezer with full-width crisper bin

Easy storage, ultimately reducing the time they need to keep the door open and making live easier when entertaining or preparing for the family.