Freestanding Cookers are ideal for kitchens that prefer their cooktop and oven in one appliances, with finish options of dark or natural stainless steel and white it will seamlessly fit into your client’s chosen kitchen aesthetic. Whilst a choice between induction, gas or ceramic cooktops can suit their cooking style.

Tastier baking starts with steam

Your client can take their baking to the next level with our EasyBake +Steam function. Steam helps them get a better rise, crispier crust, a fluffier centre and tastier textures for all their bread, pastries, cakes, and puddings.

AirFry for that perfect, healthy crunch

Your client can make healthier and delicious food right in their oven. Deliver all the flavour and none of the guilt. AirFry allows them to make healthier, tasty meals for the entire family right in their oven.

Ovens that clean up after themselves

Even cleaning up is easier with Westinghouse. With a PyroClean oven with the press of a button your client can keep their oven shiny and clean. The oven turns on to an extremely high temperature, turning grease and grime into ash. All they need to do is simply wipe the residue away. No nasty chemicals, no greasy mess just a sparkling clean oven with minimal effort.

Cleaning is a breeze with steam

A 30 minute light oven clean. By just adding water, vinegar and detergent, turn on the steam cycle and wait until the grime is softened and loosened. With wipe of a cloth, the oven is clean again.

Twin fan system for even cooking

Cook each dish to perfection with the Twin Fan System. Fans rotate in opposite directions, distributing heat evenly throughout the oven, so they enjoy great results every time.

Boil to simmer in an instant

For precision control cooking all your favourite recipes, our smart Dual Valve flame control lets them go from boil to simmer in an instant.

Triple zone, for pots of different sizes

Whether your client is using their smallest pan or a larger pot there is an extra-large cooking zone to handle them all. With the ability to adjust its diameter into three sizes, this unrivalled flexibility gives them the freedom to create their best meals yet.

Designed for ease and safety

Telescopic runners are another piece of thoughtful design that makes it easy to draw racks out and safely check on dishes during cooking.

Built in Australia

Westinghouse, has been the heart of the home for generations and the kitchen appliance brand we have always known and trusted to build reliable products. This oven is built in a local factory in Adelaide.