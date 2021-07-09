Free standing BBQs

When you are selecting a free-standing or portable BeefEater barbecue you can expect a functional, stylish design, excellent durability, and a great range of features to complement any outdoor setting to cook up delicious meals every time. The perfect solution to those smaller projects who don't have the space for a built-in outdoor cooking space or those who want flexibility on where that outdoor cooking space is positioned.

Keep all the flavour sealed in

Seal in the flavour with our durable and powerful 17MJ cast iron burners and cook with consistent heat to give your client the delicious results they’re looking for.

Clean up with ease

Designed for an easy clean up the cooktop draws oil away from the flames and the in-built oil channels draw excess oil to a disposable tray. A bottom drip tray catches any fat from the grill so the mess is minimal.

Evenly cooked food with cast iron

Heat is retained for better results and evenly cooked delicious food when using our heavy duty cast iron grills and hot plates.

Ready, start, cook

Start cooking quickly and easily with the quartz one press start. This first time, every time, easy start ignition system makes sparking up the BBQ a breeze.

Vaporise flare to control the flame for maximum flavour

Our flame tamer prevents fat dripping onto the flame. For even heat and maximum flavour that minimises the risk of burn