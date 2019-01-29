Logo
Fielders FreeForm
FreeForm™: Innovative, flexible, and highly versatile

FreeForm™ is an innovative roofing profile offering incredible flexibility and design capabilities to suit varying roof configurations. The flexibility of FreeForm means that it can meet the most demanding of architectural requirements, including single skin roof, vertical wall, and conical tapered applications.

FreeForm™ is an innovative roofing profile offering incredible flexibility and design capabilities to suit varying roof configurations.

The flexibility of FreeForm means that it is able to meet the most demanding of architectural requirements, including single skin roof, vertical wall, and conical tapered applications.

FreeForm™ leads the way for curved roofing profiles, with a natural curve limit of 80m radii. It can also be rolled onsite for extremely long lengths that wouldn’t be feasible to transport.

The ability of FreeForm™ to effortlessly adapt to complex applications allows you to bring the most out of your structurally complex designs.

Contact
Display AddressNovar Gardens, SA

Head Office 169 James Melrose Road

08 8292 3611
