Restore & Refill: Fountain restoration program

Our restoration program allows Urban+ drinking fountain owners to restore their fountain to ‘like’ new once the outdoors have taken their toll. The goal of this program is to stop the behaviour to always replace with new and keep Urban+ products and materials in use.

Features and benefits:

Important for the planet

Nature takes its toll on outdoor drinking fountains, so we ask all businesses who require replacements, does the replacement have to be new? Our restoration service allows customers to return their old Urban+ drinking fountain so that we can make it like 'new' again. We believe restoring old drinking fountains can have a positive impact on the environment while leading change for the Australian manufacturing industry.

Important for you

Our promise is to create the highest quality of product that lasts for years to come whilst challenging the need to always replace with ‘new’. By offering a choice to restore you can help reduce waste.Together we can Reduce, Restore, Reshape & Recycle outdoor drinking fountains to help the planet and save money.