Forest drapery hardware

Forest by Horiso is a distributor of Forest drapery tracking systems in Australia. We offer innovative drapery hardware systems that focus on curtain track solutions suitable for the hospitality, commercial, residential, education and healthcare sector. The systems offer a wide range of options including recessed tracks, motorised, battery operated and automated systems. Most systems can be curved and come with a 10-year warranty (except for the battery-operated motor).

Forest Motorised Systems

Can be operated via remote, wireless App, wall switch, hardwired switch, building and home automation as well as touch control.

Forest Shuttle – Trouble free, silent motorised motor which works in combination with all Forest motorised tracks and can be used with curved tracks.

Forest FMS – World’s slimmest and most reliable motorised track system for medium and heavy weight draperies.

Forest FMS Dual – The ultimate hotel track and most reliable motorised track system designed to create unlimited overlap for medium and heavy weight draperies.

Forest MRS – Comfortable and luxurious motorised channel rod system with curtain carriers suitable for modern drapery heading styles.

Forest DS XL LED Motorised – Large designer curtain track system for all types of medium weight draperies where motor operated track systems with an integrated LED lighting is required.

Forest FMS Plus (Recessed) – World’s most reliable motorised track system which combines a recess profile with an FMS® Plus track to create an invisible finish in the ceiling.

Forest Rods

Forest CRS – Decorative and trendy channel rod system with carriers for smooth and easy operation. Comes in a variety of sizes and colours with multiple bracket solutions.

Forest Recessed System

Forest KS Recessed – Highly efficient hand drawn curtain rail system for all types of medium weight draperies with an invisible finish in the ceiling.

Forest Design System

Forest DS – Designer curtain track system for all types of medium weight draperies for manual operation

Forest DS XL LED – Large design curtain track system for all types of medium weight draperies for hand drawn curtains with an integrated LED light.

Forest CS – Heavy duty curtain track system for medium and heavy draperies.

Forest KS – Highly efficient hand drawn curtain rail system for all types of medium weight draperies.

Forest Cord Drawn Systems

Forest CKS – Highly efficient hand drawn curtain rail system for all types of medium weight draperies.

Forest CCS – Heavy duty curtain track system for medium and heavy draperies.

For more information, please visit our website.