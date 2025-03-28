Folding grilles and folding closures
Both space efficient and built with a strong, aluminium construction the folding grilles and closures are appealing, lightweight and easy to use. A series of continuous extruded aluminium hinged panels, making it a low friction system with fewer moving parts.
Overview
Cost effective, attractive, lightweight, and easy to use, the FC1 Permashield Folding Closure is a proven security option. The system uses a series of continuous extruded aluminium hinged panels, making it a low friction system with fewer moving parts. Minimal maintenance requirements and easy to operate, the system can serve a variety of purposes, such as commercial applications, kiosks, banks, schools, cafés, universities, and restaurants.
Features and benefits:
- Top-hung system available in straight line or curved configuration
- Up/down seamless lock option available
- BCA compliant emergency break-out doors
- Available in 150mm or 300mm slimline panel
- Powder coat or clear anodised finishes available
- No floor track
- Extruded aluminium panel frames with polycarbonate, aluminium, or perforated mesh infills
The Australian Trellis Door Company offer well constructed aluminium folding closures for shopfront security.
Lightweight and space saving folding closures are manufactured from extruded aluminium sections with interlocking hinges and heavy duty rollers that allow the curtain to flow freely, operate smoothly and allow the door to slide into the storage area.
Available in three widths:
- 150mm panel
- 200mm panel
- 300mm panel
The 150mm panel weighs approximately 15kg/sqm and the 300mm panel weighs approximately 12 kg/sqm.
The folding closures don't require additional space and are easy to move with the lightweight design. They also stack back to 17-21% for the 150mm panel and 13-16% for the 300mm panel.
- Continuous hinge system with minimal friction, reducing moving parts
- Maintenance free
- Suitable for retail, bank and airport security, kiosks and receptions
Materials include tempered glass for visibility, polycarbonate panels for impact resistance and perforated aluminium excellent protection while being attractive.
The Australian Trellis Door Company has provided custom made security barriers, trellis doors, grilles and shutters for over 18 years.
