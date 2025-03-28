Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
The Australian Trellis Door Company
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ATDC-Folding-Grilles-Folding-Closures-Melbourne
ATDC-Folding-Grilles-Folding-Closures-Discount-Chemist
ATDC-Folding-Grilles-Folding-Closures-Kingsmen
ATDC-Folding-Grilles-Folding-Closures-Game
ATDC-Folding-Grilles-Folding-Closures-Melbourne
ATDC-Folding-Grilles-Folding-Closures-Discount-Chemist
ATDC-Folding-Grilles-Folding-Closures-Kingsmen
ATDC-Folding-Grilles-Folding-Closures-Game
|

Folding grilles and folding closures

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025

Both space efficient and built with a strong, aluminium construction the folding grilles and closures are appealing, lightweight and easy to use. A series of continuous extruded aluminium hinged panels, making it a low friction system with fewer moving parts.

Overview
Description

Cost effective, attractive, lightweight, and easy to use, the FC1 Permashield Folding Closure is a proven security option. The system uses a series of continuous extruded aluminium hinged panels, making it a low friction system with fewer moving parts. Minimal maintenance requirements and easy to operate, the system can serve a variety of purposes, such as commercial applications, kiosks, banks, schools, cafés, universities, and restaurants.

Features and benefits:

  • Top-hung system available in straight line or curved configuration
  • Up/down seamless lock option available
  • BCA compliant emergency break-out doors
  • Available in 150mm or 300mm slimline panel
  • Powder coat or clear anodised finishes available
  • No floor track
  • Extruded aluminium panel frames with polycarbonate, aluminium, or perforated mesh infills

The Australian Trellis Door Company offer well constructed aluminium folding closures for shopfront security.

Lightweight and space saving folding closures are manufactured from extruded aluminium sections with interlocking hinges and heavy duty rollers that allow the curtain to flow freely, operate smoothly and allow the door to slide into the storage area.

Available in three widths:

  • 150mm panel
  • 200mm panel
  • 300mm panel

The 150mm panel weighs approximately 15kg/sqm and the 300mm panel weighs approximately 12 kg/sqm.

The folding closures don't require additional space and are easy to move with the lightweight design. They also stack back to 17-21% for the 150mm panel and 13-16% for the 300mm panel.

  • Continuous hinge system with minimal friction, reducing moving parts
  • Maintenance free
  • Suitable for retail, bank and airport security, kiosks and receptions

Materials include tempered glass for visibility, polycarbonate panels for impact resistance and perforated aluminium excellent protection while being attractive.

The Australian Trellis Door Company has provided custom made security barriers, trellis doors, grilles and shutters for over 18 years.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Buyers Guide

1.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FC1 Brochure

627.82 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S08 Curved Steel Trellis System

238.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Security Barriers, Doors, Closures and Shutters Brochure

5.40 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Security Systems For The Home

4.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wrought Iron Doors and Windows

48.69 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit A6/366 Edgar St

02 8723 2800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap