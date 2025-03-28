Folding grilles and folding closures

Cost effective, attractive, lightweight, and easy to use, the FC1 Permashield Folding Closure is a proven security option. The system uses a series of continuous extruded aluminium hinged panels, making it a low friction system with fewer moving parts. Minimal maintenance requirements and easy to operate, the system can serve a variety of purposes, such as commercial applications, kiosks, banks, schools, cafés, universities, and restaurants.

Features and benefits:

Top-hung system available in straight line or curved configuration

Up/down seamless lock option available

BCA compliant emergency break-out doors

Available in 150mm or 300mm slimline panel

Powder coat or clear anodised finishes available

No floor track

Extruded aluminium panel frames with polycarbonate, aluminium, or perforated mesh infills

The Australian Trellis Door Company offer well constructed aluminium folding closures for shopfront security.

Lightweight and space saving folding closures are manufactured from extruded aluminium sections with interlocking hinges and heavy duty rollers that allow the curtain to flow freely, operate smoothly and allow the door to slide into the storage area.

Available in three widths:

150mm panel

200mm panel

300mm panel

The 150mm panel weighs approximately 15kg/sqm and the 300mm panel weighs approximately 12 kg/sqm.

The folding closures don't require additional space and are easy to move with the lightweight design. They also stack back to 17-21% for the 150mm panel and 13-16% for the 300mm panel.

Continuous hinge system with minimal friction, reducing moving parts

Maintenance free

Suitable for retail, bank and airport security, kiosks and receptions

Materials include tempered glass for visibility, polycarbonate panels for impact resistance and perforated aluminium excellent protection while being attractive.

The Australian Trellis Door Company has provided custom made security barriers, trellis doors, grilles and shutters for over 18 years.