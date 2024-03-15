Folding door & accordion door

Sound Guard 34 & 40 Acoustic Accordion Door

The Soundguard Acoustic Accordion Doors are the perfect solution for spaces where a quick acoustic or visual barrier is needed. Whether in schools, offices, meeting rooms, or homes, Unifold's line of Soundguard Accordion Doors offers convenient use and effective acoustic separation.

Distinguished as the most sound-rated accordion doors in Australia, the Soundguard doors are available in two ratings: STC 34 and STC 40, surpassing typical stud-wall sound ratings (approximately STC 32). Soundguard-34 is sufficient for reducing conversation noise to a muffled level. For situations demanding enhanced privacy or dealing with amplification, Soundguard-40 is recommended.

This proprietary system consists of an overhead track and carriers supporting panels linked to create a full partition-type enclosure. It can be easily opened by sliding and stacked on the side(s) of the opening, inclusive of operating gear, hardware, and accessories.

Unifold Soundguard Accordion Doors have been a long-time favourite of schools and offices around the world. The effortless sliding mechanism enables teachers to move between rooms without disturbing students in class.It’s perfect for various types of rooms including reading, homework, nursing bay, staff. This is just another quality Unifold product that will reduce sound and create space in your school.

If the opening exceeds 6m in width, we recommend opting for an operable wall instead of an accordion door. The air flow in the concertina part of the accordion door can make it harder to operate. Alternatively, we can separate the accordion door into 3m sections.

P-100 & P145 Folding door

The Unifold P-Series door utilizes a durable, UV-stabilized PVC hinge. These hinges are housed within a matching ball profile cut for the full length of a panel. Designed to withstand continuous use in any climate, the durability of the PVC hinge is ensured with a minimum wall thickness of 1mm. It serves as an ideal option for spaces such as laundry rooms, kitchens, and wardrobes.

This lightweight space divider weighs only 9-12kgs per sqm. In comparison, the Soundguard system weighs 20-25kg per sqm, necessitating a better weight capacity of the overhead structural support.