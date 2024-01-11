Folding Arm Awnings: Warema Terrea

Warema Terrea folding arm awnings from Shade Factor utilise robust mechanical operating components to provide reliable sun shading. All folding arm awnings are motorized and fully retractable – with additional features such as LED lights to allow for flexible outdoor entertainment.

With four bracket options (Standard, Recess, Semi-Cassette and Full Cassette), Warema Terrea awnings adapt to every type of outdoor entertainment area. For longevity and smooth operation, Warema Terrea are constructed using weather-resistant and marine grade materials.

Features and benefits include: