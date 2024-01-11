Logo
Folding Arm Awnings: Warema Terrea

Last Updated on 11 Jan 2024

Warema Terrea folding arm awnings from Shade Factor utilise robust mechanical operating components to provide reliable sun shading. All folding arm awnings are motorized and fully retractable – with additional features such as LED lights to allow for flexible outdoor entertainment.

Description

Warema Terrea folding arm awnings from Shade Factor utilise robust mechanical operating components to provide reliable sun shading. All folding arm awnings are motorized and fully retractable – with additional features such as LED lights to allow for flexible outdoor entertainment.

With four bracket options (Standard, Recess, Semi-Cassette and Full Cassette), Warema Terrea awnings adapt to every type of outdoor entertainment area. For longevity and smooth operation, Warema Terrea are constructed using weather-resistant and marine grade materials.

Features and benefits include:

  • LED lights.
  • Motorised and fully retractable.
  • Weather-resistant, constructed from marine grade materials

Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

New South Wales 7A Green Street

02 9136 6090
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue

03 9558 3006
