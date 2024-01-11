Folding Arm Awnings: Warema Terrea
Last Updated on 11 Jan 2024
Warema Terrea folding arm awnings from Shade Factor utilise robust mechanical operating components to provide reliable sun shading. All folding arm awnings are motorized and fully retractable – with additional features such as LED lights to allow for flexible outdoor entertainment.
Overview
Warema Terrea folding arm awnings from Shade Factor utilise robust mechanical operating components to provide reliable sun shading. All folding arm awnings are motorized and fully retractable – with additional features such as LED lights to allow for flexible outdoor entertainment.
With four bracket options (Standard, Recess, Semi-Cassette and Full Cassette), Warema Terrea awnings adapt to every type of outdoor entertainment area. For longevity and smooth operation, Warema Terrea are constructed using weather-resistant and marine grade materials.
Features and benefits include:
- LED lights.
- Motorised and fully retractable.
- Weather-resistant, constructed from marine grade materials
Contact
New South Wales 7A Green Street02 9136 6090
Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue03 9558 3006