Architectural Window Systems FlowTHRU Drain
FlowTHRU™ Drain

Last Updated on 07 Feb 2025

Certified

Looking for a seamless transition between your living and outdoor spaces? Consider a sliding or bi fold door with a flush sill and integrated FlowTHRU™ threshold drain for a truly sophisticated and seamless solution. A flush sill threshold allows internal and external floor surfaces to have the same finish level with no elevated threshold to create a trip hazard.

Description

Looking for a seamless transition between your living and outdoor spaces? Consider a sliding or bi fold door with a flush sill and integrated FlowTHRU™ threshold drain for a truly sophisticated and seamless solution.

A flush sill threshold allows internal and external floor surfaces to have the same finish level with no elevated threshold to create a trip hazard or interrupt the space. Visually a flush sill threshold allows internal and external living spaces to transition seamlessly and creates a great sense of space

Drainage is a critical element with this type of installation, as the water performance of sliding, hinged and bi-fold door systems is impacted when a flush sill is used. The FlowTHRU™ integrated threshold drainage solution addresses these issues allowing the doors to drain into a recessed stainless steel trough and catering for water runoff from the door panels. This ensures there is no water seepage around the sill and minimises the risk of internal floor surfaces becoming wet, protecting carpet, timber and other internal floor finishes.

FlowTHRU™ incorporates a stainless steel grate featuring an Anti-Slip surface and has been tested to ensure performance in even the harshest of environments, Infact it is the only fully tested integrated threshold drainage solution for Vantage® door systems.

Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
